Woodchucks Announce Fabian Returning for 2018 Season

Wausau, Wis. - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce the return of Andrew Fabian as Field Manager for the 2018 season. Fabian served as an assistant coach for the Woodchucks in the 2016 season and as Field Manager for the Woodchucks in the 2017 season.

Fabian stated about his return as Field Manager: "I am very excited to be returning for another summer. I'm grateful to be a part of such a great organization. I would like to thank Mark and Ryan for asking me to return. I look forward to a great season and can't wait to get going."

Fabian currently serves as an assistant coach at Hillsborough Community College and is in his second year serving as a part-time scout for the Miami Marlins. Prior to Hillsborough, Fabian was an assistant coach at LIU Brooklyn and served as part of the Adelphi University baseball coaching staff in 2014-2015, where he focused primarily on pitchers. Prior to his time at Adelphi, he spent three years as a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for Lynn University.

Fabian was a collegiate ballplayer who earned his bachelor's degree in hospitality from Lynn University in 2011, and his master's degree in sports administration in 2014. While playing for the Fighting Knights, Fabian was a member of the team that captured the 2009 NCAA Division II Collegiate National Championship. He also played in the New York State Collegiate Baseball League, as the starting pitcher for the Allegheny Nitros.

