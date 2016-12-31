Wolves Slide by Admirals in Shootout

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Kenny Agostino was the lone shootout scorer as the Chicago Wolves outlasted the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 on Friday night at Allstate Arena for their first victory in extra time this season.

In regulation, both Agostino and center Wade Megan extended their current point streaks - six and five games, respectively - while Ivan Barbashev, Brett Sterling and Scooter Vaughan all tallied for the Wolves (17-11-3-2) in the Amtrak Rivalry victory.

Wolves netminder Pheonix Copley (8-4-2) turned aside 26 of 29 shots and stopped all three Milwaukee shooters in the shootout for his fourth consecutive win over the Admirals (18-8-2-2).

"We killed a couple penalties in the third and one in overtime that we needed to," said Wolves head coach Craig Berube. "Then we got a power-play goal, so special teams won us the game."

The Admirals struck first at 4:44 of the opening frame. Pontus berg blocked a Wolves' clearing attempt. He wrangled the rebound from his initial shot and lasered another from the top of the slot past Copley.

Near the midway point of the second period, Wolves forward Conner Bleackley carried the puck from below the Milwaukee goal and up the left-side boards to the point. He dished a pass to Vaughan skating to the middle of the left circle. Vaughan snapped the puck past Admirals netminder Jonas Gunnarsson (2-2-2) to tie the game, 1-1.

The Wolves gained the 2-1 lead at 16:43 of the same frame. Sterling led the rush with defenseman Chris Butler and fellow forward Bryce Gervais. Sterling slid the puck to Gervais, who took it to the net and saucered a pass across the slot to Butler for a chance. Sterling curled the net, grabbed the rebound and popped it over Gunnarsson for the go-ahead marker.

Milwaukee spoiled a period dominated by Chicago and tied the game, 2-2, at the 18:56 mark of the second. Center Frederick Gaudreau seized the puck to the left of the Wolves net and wired a pass to wing Harry Zolnierczyk skating into the slot for a shot that found the back of the net.

That Milwaukee goal did not slow down Chicago. On the power play, the Wolves regained the lead, 3-2, just 50 seconds into the third frame. Andrew Agozzino and Agostino cycled the puck point to point and then down to Barbashev to the right of the Admirals net. Barbashev took a close shot and Megan - standing at the net - kicked the puck back to Barbashev and he poked it past Gunnarsson.

Milwaukee again tied the game - this time at three - as Vladislav Kamenev netted his ninth goal of the year.

The Wolves were perfect on the penalty kill - including an overtime infraction served by Agostino. In redemptive fashion, Agostino nabbed the lone shootout marker for the 4-3 victory.

Gunnarsson stopped 25 of 28 shots he faced in the loss.

The Wolves close out 2016 on Saturday (Dec. 31) against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m., and the game will broadcast on CW50.

Chicago is next in action at Allstate Arena on Jan. 3, 2017, as the Charlotte Checkers visit Rosemont for the first time this season. The puck is slated to drop at 7 p.m. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

