Wolves Sign Loney to PTO

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday the club has signed right wing Ty Loney to a professional tryout contract.

Loney has spent majority of the 2016-17 season skating with the Adirondack Thunder in the East Coast Hockey League. Through 40 games, the 24-year-old leads the squad in points (40) and goals (18).

At the American Hockey League level, he played four games - Jan. 11-18 - with the Albany Devils on a PTO. He collected one assist and a +1 plus/minus rating. Last season, Loney skated in 31 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and registered six assists.

In 2014-15, following the conclusion of his senior season at the University of Denver, Loney signed an amateur tryout contract with the Norfolk Admirals and appeared in five games. He tallied four points (2G, 2A), a +4 plus/minus rating and just two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Loney was a four-year member (2011-15) of the University of Denver men's hockey team. Over the course of his collegiate career, Loney skated in 152 games, recorded 89 points (39G, 50A), logged a +15 plus/minus rating and served 128 penalty minutes.

Loney is the son of long-time NHLer Troy Loney, who played in 624 NHL games and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He will be available when the Wolves face the Rockford IceHogs in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash at BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday (Feb. 7). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com.

Chicago returns to Allstate Arena on Friday (Feb. 10) against the San Antonio Rampage. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on The U Too. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

- WOLVES -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.