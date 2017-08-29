Wolves Set Home Exhibition Game for September 29

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced their 2017-18 preseason exhibition schedule Tuesday that features a home game against the Rockford IceHogs.

Head coach Rocky Thompson makes his Wolves debut behind the bench on Friday, Sept. 29, when the IceHogs visit the Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Tickets are $8 for the 7 p.m. game at the Wolves' practice facility and are available in advance or at the door. Call 847-885-7500 for tickets.

The Wolves wrap up their abbreviated exhibition slate on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a trip to UWM Panther Arena to face the Milwaukee Admirals. The puck drops at 6 p.m. for the final event of Chicago's week-long preseason camp.

The Wolves host their 24th home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Ontario Reign visit Allstate Arena for the first time. To learn how to save on season-ticket packages, single-game tickets and group outings, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

