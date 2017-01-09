Wolves Roundup: January 9-15, 2017

ON DECK Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. Milwaukee^ Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 13 at Manitoba* MTS Centre 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 15 at Manitoba* MTS Centre 2 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 20 at Grand Rapids* Van Andel Arena 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee #

Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT All times Central ^AHL Live only *U Too # CW50 Games will be telecast live on CW50 or The U Too Visit ChicagoWolves.com for a complete broadcast schedule; all games stream live on AHLLive.com TOP LINE KENNY AGOSTINO The 24-year-old continues to power the Wolves' offense, pushing his current scoring streak to 11 games. In that span, the American Hockey League's leading scorer - with 50 points (15G, 35A) - has registered 22 points (6G, 16A) for the longest active scoring streak in the AHL. He's chasing Paul Carey's season-high 19-game stint (Oct. 26-Dec. 26). The Hershey Bears' Carey totaled 22 points (8G, 14A); Agostino is on pace to register 38 points if he can stretch his stint 19 contests. A former Yale University Bulldog, Agostino has also been racking up individual accolades: CCM/AHL Player of the Month (December), CCM/AHL Player of the Week (ending Jan. 1) and 2017 AHL All-Star. IVAN BARBASHEV The Moscow native continued a six-game goal streak, notching at least one tally in all four of last week's contests. During that six-game string, Barbashev added five assists for a total of 11 points. The 22-year- old also logged a +3 plus/minus rating and 15 shots on net. He is tied for fourth in the American Hockey League and second in club scoring - with teammate Wade Megan - with 34 points (17G, 17A). He is one of three Wolves in the league scoring top 10. Barbashev also boasts a team-best 29.3 shooting percentage.

MAGNUS PAAJARVI On Friday, Jan. 6, the Sweden native returned to the Chicago Wolves' lineup for the time in 19 games. In his first tilt back, Paajarvi tallied a goal and an assist for win number seven on the Wolves' way to a season-high eight-game win streak. The 25-year-old contributed a goal and three assists for four points in the last three contests. Paajarvi slotted into the lineup playing on the wing with rookie Samuel Blais and centerman Wade Megan for two games. On Sunday, he skated with Megan and rookie Mackenzie MacEachern. In Friday's 7-2 romp over the Rockford IceHogs, Paajarvi made a between-the-legs drop pass to MacEachern streaking up the wing for a highlight-reel goal that landed on SportsCenter Top 10.

This Week's Chicago Wolves Headlines Wolves Roundup MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017 WOLF TRACKS - All Good Things Must Come to an End | On Sunday, the Rockford IceHogs handed the Chicago Wolves a 6-3 loss, the first for the club in nine games. The eight consecutive wins the Wolves strung together from Dec. 22 against Milwaukee to Jan. 7 versus the Charlotte Checkers was the club's longest winning streak since the 2009-10 season (Feb. 9-21, 2010).

The stint also matched an American Hockey League season-high set by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Nov.

2-18) and matched by the San Diego Gulls (Nov. 11- Dec. 2). During those eight games, Chicago outscored its opponents 44-19 and never netted fewer than four goals in a game.

- Craft Beer Night | During select weekday games at Allstate Arena, Chicago Wolves fans ages 21-and- over can partake in the craft-beer craze. Through the Chicago Wolves online store, of-age fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes one lower-level game ticket to a Wolves game - Feb. 3 or 10 - and a voucher for a four-cup craft beer flight.

For more information or to purchase a package, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com. - Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys | In conjunction with the Chicago Wolves' ongoing efforts to raise awareness for animal adoption throughout the Chicago area, the team will wear specialty jerseys during January home games, including Wednesday (Jan. 11) and Saturday, Jan. 21. The red and white sweaters will be available through several auctions and raffles during the games and online.

The fundraisers will be highlighted by a Golden Ticket Raffle in which only 50 tickets will be sold for the chance to win one of Jordan Binnington's animal adoption jerseys. Proceeds will benefit Chicago Wolves Charities and animal adoption- related charities. For more information about the jersey auctions and raffles, as well as other Chicago Wolves Charities initiatives, visit ChicagoWolves.com. - Julianna Zobrist Postgame Concert | Following the Saturday, Feb. 4, Illinois Lottery Cup game between the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs, fans are invited to stay for a postgame concert with Julianna Zobrist, presented by Judson University.

The 32-year-old Christian pop singer sang "God Bless America" before Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field. Now, Wolves fans are invited to see her perform her original material.

- Fan Four Pack | Enjoy more for your dollar with Chicago Wolves Fan Four Pack. Presented by Orville Redenbacher's, this ticket offer allows fans to bring friends and family to a Chicago Wolves game for a great price. The package includes four game tickets, four hot dogs, four medium Pepsi beverages and an order of Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popping Corn. REWIND

(3-1-0-0) Sun., Jan. 8 (at) RFD 6, CHI 3 - Rockford handed Chicago its first loss in nine games.

- The IceHogs' Brandon Mashinter and Tyler Motte each tallied two goals.

- Wolves rookie Samuel Blais netted two goals in the loss while Kenny Agostino pushed his scoring streak to 11 games with an assist.

- Rookie netminder Ville Husso turned aside 30 shots.

Sat., Jan. 7 (at) CHI 5, CHA 2 - The Wolves toppled the Checkers to extend their season-high winning streak to eight contests.

- Center Wade Megan led the way with a goal and two assists while Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi each tallied two assists and defenseman Jordan Schmaltz recorded a goal and an assist.

- Rookie netminder Ville Husso turned aside 22 shots in the the victory.

Fri., Jan. 6 (at) CHI 7, RFD 2 - Chicago earned its seventh consecutive win in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash with Rockford.

- Netminder Pheonix Copley matched the team season-high with 38 saves.

- Sixteen Chicago skaters notched at least a point.

- Wings Andrew Agozzino and Magnus Paajarvi, along with defenseman Jordan Schmaltz, each tallied two points.

Tue., Jan. 3 (at) CHI 4, CHA 2 - The Wolves beat the Checkers to extend their season-high win streak to six games.

- Wing Kenny Agostino (G, 2A) and captain Chris Butler (3A) each had three-point performances.

- Rookie defenseman Vince Dunn netted two points (G, A) while forward Andrew Agozzino and Ivan Barbashev also tallied.

- Rookie netminder Ville Husso turned aside 23 shots in the victory.

