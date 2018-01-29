Wolves Roundup: January 22-28, 2018

News Release

Attached is Wolves Roundup for Jan. 22-28. The Roundup is also available online.

ON DECK Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee* Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Rockford #

Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 at Iowa* Wells Fargo Arena 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland^ Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. San Antonio #

Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

All times Central

^AHL Live only

CW50 *The U Too Visit ChicagoWolves.com for a complete broadcast schedule; all games stream on AHLLive.com Wolves Roundup THIS WEEK'S CHICAGO WOLVES HEADLINES MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2018 TOP LINE ALL-STAR CAST Three Chicago Wolves players were named this month to the American Hockey League All-Star Classic roster, but only forward T.J. Tynan represents the team tonight in the AHL All-Star Challenge in Utica. The honor came on the heels of a terrific January that saw him collect 13 points (2G, 11A) in a dozen games and record the first four-point performance of his professional career.

In the wake of an injury to fellow forward Tomas Hyka - the Wolves' hottest scorer in January with 13 points (3G, 10A) in 11 games who had been named to the roster on Jan. 11 - and center Brandon Pirri unable to participate for family reasons - Pirri was Chicago's original representative named to the team on Jan. 4 - Tynan was named to the roster Saturday morning. Following Chicago's 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Tucson, the 25-year-old flew to Utica and participated in three events during Sunday night's All-Star Skills Competition. Tynan took part in the breakaway relay, pass and score event, and puck control relay. The Eastern Conference was the victor by a 18-12 margin.

Watch Tynan skate for the Central Division during the All-Star Challenge, a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament among the league's four divisions at 6 p.m. Monday (televised nationally by NHL Network). The Central Division won this event the first two years.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE The Wolves return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2, against longtime rival, the Milwaukee Admirals, at Allstate Arena. While February is a lighter month for the Wolves - just 10 games compared to 14 in December and 12 in January - the competition is still stiff. Especially as the hunt for the Calder Cup Playoffs heats up.

The Wolves hit the All-Star Break third in the Central Division with just 43 percentage points separating them and the sixth-place Admirals. The Rockford IceHogs rank fourth while the Grand Rapids Griffins sit fifth. Only the top four teams reach the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wolves also host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. Saturday in their first Illinois Lottery clash since Dec.

30. Since began turning the tide in December with a 9-2-2-1 record, the Wolves been able to prey upon their Central Division rivals - most notably the IceHogs, who the Wolves have yet to lose to in regulation (3-0-2-1).

Milwaukee has proven more of a challenge - Chicago owns a 3-2-1-1 record against the Admirals.

REWIND

(1-0-1-0) Saturday, Jan. 27 Chicago 4, (at) Tucson 3 - The Wolves edged the Roadrunners to split the four-game season series.

- Forward Tobias Lindberg netted Chicago's eighth short-handed goal of the season while Bryce Gervais scored his second goal of the year.

- Forwards T.J. Tynan and Stefan Matteau scored on a five-minute power play to break a 2-2 tie.

- Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 25 shots in his fourth consecutive start.

Friday, Jan. 26 (at) Tucson 2, Chicago 1 (OT) - Chicago fell to Tucson in the third game of their four-game season series.

- Illinois native Dakota Mermis scored with seven seconds left in overtime to earn the win.

- Center Brandon Pirri scored Chicago's only goal.

- Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo turned aside 26 shots, including the first 24 he faced.

TOBIAS LINDBERG The 22-year-old netted Chicago's eighth short-handed goal of the season on Saturday in the club's 4-3 victory against the Tucson Roadrunners. The shortie was the second of the season for Lindberg and the second of his four-year career. The Wolves are now 6-0-1-1 when the Swede collects a goal.

WADE MEGAN The 27-year-old center earned two primary assists in Saturday's victory over the Pacific Division- leading Tucson Roadrunners.

Both helpers were also special teams points as he aided on Tobias Lindberg's short-handed goal and T.J. Tynan's power-play tally. The New York native ranks sixth in team scoring with seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points.

BRANDON PIRRI The Toronto native scored the Chicago Wolves' lone goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime setback against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The marker was his team-leading 18th of season and he stands in a seven-way tie for the No. 10 spot in league goal scoring. On Saturday, the 26-year-old saw his three-game point streak come to a close.

T.J. TYNAN The Orland Park native was one of the Chicago Wolves' hottest players in January. Through two games last week, the 25-year-old added a goal and an assist to tie Brandon Pirri as the team's top scorer. Tynan also pushed his active point streak to five games. Since Jan. 17, he has produced nine points - one goal and eight primary assists.

