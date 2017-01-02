Wolves Roundup: January 2-8, 2017

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ON DECK

Tuesday, Jan. 3 vs. Charlotte^ Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Rockford* Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Charlotte #

Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 8 vs. IceHogs* at Rockford 4 p.m. CT Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. Milwaukee^ Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT All times Central ^AHL Live only *U Too # CW50 Games will be telecast live on CW50 or The U Too Visit ChicagoWolves.com for a complete broadcast schedule; all games stream live on AHLLive.com TOP LINE KENNY AGOSTINO Tallying at least a point in all four games last week, the 24-year-old pushed his current point streak to seven games with five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. The totals top his previous seven-game point stint that included 3 goals and 10 assists for 13 points. In the Chicago Wolves' 5-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Dec. 31, Agostino recorded four goals and an assist; the five-point effort was the first of the season in the American Hockey League. His four goals also matched a Wolves franchise record. The former Yale University Bulldog joined Dan Currie, Nigel Dawes and Steve Larouche as the only players in the club's 23-year history to score four goals in one game. His first three goals of the contest marked his first career hat trick.

VILLE HUSSO The 21-year-old Finn started two of four games last week for the Chicago Wolves. Through two starts, the rookie goaltender had two wins, as well as a .938 save percentage and allowed just two goals per game. Husso backstopped the Wolves in their 6-2 victory over their in-state foes, the Rockford IceHogs, at BMO Harris Bank Center on Dec.

28 and in the squad's 5-2 win over the Iowa Wold at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 31. Husso is also on a three-game win streak having won his last three starts with the Wolves, dating back to Oct. 23, a 2-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage. That victory was Husso's first professional North American win. On Oct. 26, Husso was reassigned to the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) until his December reassignment.

WADE MEGAN The former Boston University Terriers captain collected four goals and two assists in four games last week. In the Chicago Wolves' 6-2 Illinois Lottery Cup victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 26, Megan powered the offense with three goals for his first career hat trick. He added an assist that marked the fifth-year pro's first career four- point game. Those points were also part of a five-game point streak for Megan. In that span, the 26-year-old tallied six goals and four assists. The Canton, New York, native spent most of the week leading - or tied for the lead - the AHL with 17 goals. Megan is now second in league goal-scoring; just a goal behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rookie Jake Guentzel.

This Week's Chicago Wolves Headlines Wolves Roundup MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2017 WOLF TRACKS

Happy birthday to Chicago Wolves' head athletic trainer Kevin Kacer! The newly 52-year-old joined the Wolves in 1995 after being an assistant athletic trainer with the Detroit Pistons for two seasons (1993-95). Prior to that, Kacer also spent time with the Continental Basketball Assocation's Fort Wayne Fury (1991-93), the International Hockey League's Fort Wayne Komets (1990-91) and the National Professional Soccer League's Fort Wayne Flames (1988-90). The University of Indianapolis graduate is member of the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society, National Athletic Trainers' Association and American College of Sports Medicine.

- Craft Beer Night | Beginning on Friday (Jan. 6) when the Chicago Wolves face off against their in-state foe, the Rockford IceHogs, in Illinois Lottery Cup action, fans ages 21-and-over can partake in the craft craze. Through the Chicago Wolves online stores, of-age fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes one lower-level game ticket to a Wolves game - Jan. 6, Feb. 3 or 10 - and a voucher for a four-beer flight of Goose Island beverages. For more information or to purchase a package, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com.

- Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys | In conjunction with the Chicago Wolves' ongoing efforts to raise awareness for animal adoption throughout the Chicago area, the team will wear specialty jerseys during three January home games - Jan.

7, 11 and 21. The red and white sweaters will be available through several auctions and raffles during the games and after the three-game stint. The fundraisers will be highlighted by a Golden Ticket Raffle in which only 50 tickets will be sold for the chance to win one of Jordan Binnington's animal adoption jerseys. Proceeds will benefit Chicago Wolves Charities and animal adoption-related charities. For more information about the jersey auctions and raffles, as well as other Chicago Wolves Charities initiatives, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

- Julianna Zobrist Postgame Concert | Following the Feb. 4 Illinois Lottery Cup game between the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs, fans are invited to stay for a postgame concert with Julianna Zobrist, presented by Judson University. The 32-year-old Christian pop singer sang "God Bless America" before Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

- Fan Four Pack | Enjoy more for your dollar with Fan Four Pack. Presented by Orville Redenbacher's, this ticket offer allows fans to bring friends and family to a Chicago Wolves game for a great price. The package includes four game tickets, four hotdogs, four medium Pepsi beverages and an order of Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popping Corn.

REWIND

(4-0-0-0) Sat., Dec. 31 CHI 5, (at) IA 2 - Chicago earned another victory to push its season- high win streak to five games.

- Wing Kenny Agostino tallied four goals and an assist to become the AHL player this season with a five- point effort.

- Rookie goalkeeper Ville Husso stretched his win streak to three games.

- The Agostino, Andrew Agozzino, Ivan Barbashev line tallied 12 of the Wolves' 15 points. Fri., Dec. 30 (at) CHI 4, MIL 3 (SO) - The Wolves slid by the Admirals for the fourth consecutive Amtrak Rivalry game.

- Goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 26 shots and turned aside all three shooters in the shootout.

- Wing Kenny Agostino was the lone scorer in the shootout.

Wed., Dec. 28 CHI 6, (at) RFD 2 - Chicago netted four goals in the middle frame for an Illinois Lottery Cup victory over Rockford.

- Center Wade Megan collected his first career hat trick.

- Wing Kenny Agostino, defenseman Petteri Lindbohm and rookie Mackenzie MacEachern also tallied.

- Rookie netminder Ville Husso made 33 saves for his second victory of the year. Mon., Dec. 26 CHI 5, (at) MIL 2 - The Wolves wrecked the Admirals for the third consecutive game.

- Rookie Samuel Blais netted two goals and veteran Brett Sterling registered two points (G, A).

- Center Wade Megan notched his league-leading 14th goal - a short-handed tally.

- Goaltender Pheonix Copley made 17 saves in his third straight start.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.