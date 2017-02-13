Wolves Roundup: February 13-19, 2017

ON DECK Friday, Feb. 17 at Texas* HEB Center 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 18 at Texas #

HEB Center 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland^ Allstate Arena 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Iowa #

Allstate Arena 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Iowa #

Allstate Arena 3 p.m. CT All times Central ^AHL Live only *U Too # CW50 Games will be telecast live on CW50 or The U Too Visit ChicagoWolves.com for a complete broadcast schedule; all games stream live on AHLLive.com Wolves Roundup This Week's Chicago Wolves Headlines Monday, February 13, 2017 TOP LINE CHRIS BUTLER In Friday's 7-3 romp against the San Antonio Rampage, the Chicago Wolves captain become the team's ï¬rst defenseman in seven years to collect a four- point game with a pair of goals and pair of assists. He set a professional career benchmark, surpassing his previous best of three points that the 30-year-old set on Jan. 3 against the Charlotte Checkers with three assists. Through four games this week, Butler had ï¬ve points (2G, 3A), ï¬ve shots, a +3 plus/minus rating and just two penalty minutes. Butler's four-point showing was his third multi- point performance of the season.

TY LONEY Signed to a PTO on Monday, the 24-year-old skated in four games last week and tallied three points (2G, A) in that span. Off to a strong start with the Chicago Wolves, Loney also put six shots on net and logged a +2 plus/minus rating. The former University of Denver standout also played disciplined, registering zero penalty minutes. Along with fellow newcomer Steven McParland - who signed a PTO on Tuesday - Loney has been skating on a line centered by seasoned AHL veteran Andrew Agozzino. WADE MEGAN The 26-year-old tied and then took sole possession of the AHL goal-scoring title on Friday with two tallies against the San Antonio Rampage. As of Sunday, Megan now shares that title with the Toronto's Marlies' Byron Froese. Megan is riding a four-game point streak in which he has two goals and ï¬ve assists for seven points. He logged a +4 plus/minus rating, seven penalty minutes, and 19 shots. In the absence of Wolves top scorers Kenny Agostino and Ivan Barbashev, Megan has been centering the top line with Quebecois Jordan Caron - who returned from injury on Friday - and Samuel Blais.

REWIND

(3-1-0-0) PACIFIC PERFECTION Following four games in six days - including a 3-in-3 weekend - the Chicago Wolves will head to Cedar Park, Texas, on Thursday (Feb. 16) for a pair of games against the Stars at HEB Center. The Wolves will be looking to push their season winning streak against Texas to three games. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 30 at Allstate Arena, and the Wolves slipped by the Stars 4-3 in regulation. Left wing Kenny Agostino delivered the game-winning goal at 14:57 of the third frame; it was his third point (G, 2A) of the game. Chicago also will attempt to extend its season winning streak versus the Paciï¬c Division to 7-0-0-0. Last week, the Chicago Wolves corralled the San Antonio Rampage twice at Allstate Arena to sweep the four-game series for the ï¬rst time since the clubs began competing in 2002. Friday, captain Chris Butler collected four points - a career best - to help power Chicago to a 7-3 victory against San Antonio. Then on Sunday, the Wolves edged the Rampage 3-2 with a late third-period goal from defenseman James Wisniewski.

THE NEW REGIME Since Jan. 26, two of the Chicago Wolves' top three scorers - Kenny Agostino and Ivan Barbashev - as well as seasoned veteran Magnus Paajarvi have been recalled from loan to the Wolves by the St. Louis Blues. Those skaters are responsible for 113 of Chicago's 466 points (173G, 293A) this season. With nearly a quarter of the club's ï¬repower skating in the National Hockey League, 11-year NHL veteran defenseman James Wisniewski signed an SPC on Jan.

29 while former college standouts Ty Loney and Steven McParland inked PTOs on Feb. 6 and 7, respectively. All three made their Wolves debuts last week; Loney and McParland skated in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center, and Wisniewski saw game action for the ï¬rst time on Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena. McParland has been held scoreless in his two tilts, but Loney has skated in four games and collected three points (2G, A) while Wisniewski is averaging a point per game with a goal in each of his two contests. With his family in the stands, Wisniewski netted the game-winning tally late in the third period in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage at Allstate Arena. He sealed a season-series sweep for the Wolves. Sun., Feb. 12 (at)CHI 3, SA 2 - Chicago beat San Antonio for its ï¬rst season-series sweep versus the Rampage.

- Defenseman James Wisniewski netted the game- winner late in the third period.

- Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm (G, A) and center Wade Megan (2A) each put up two points in the victory.

- Goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves in his ï¬rst start since Jan. 22.

Sat., Feb. 11 (at) MIL 4, CHI 3 - The Wolves fell to the Admirals and ended their latest winning streak at three games.

- Milwaukee forwards Adam Payerl and Vladislav Kamenev scored just 12 seconds apart in the ï¬nal ï¬ve minutes of the game to earn the Amtrak Rivalry win.

- Rookie Samuel Blais, newcomer Ty Loney and NHL veteran James Wisniewski all tallied for the Wolves.

- Netminder Pheonix Copley made 23 saves in the loss.

Fri., Feb. 10 (at) CHI 7, SA 3 - Chicago defeated San Antonio for the third time this season.

- Captain Chris Butler tallied a career-high four points (2G, 2A) while Brett Sterling registered three points (G, 2A) to power Chicago's victory.

- Forwards Emerson Clark (G), Wade Megan (2G) and Ty Loney (G, A) also tallied.

- Netminder Ville Husso left the game just 5:09 into the ï¬rst and Pheonix Copley earned the win with 22 saves.

Tues., Feb. 7 CHI 2, (at) RFD 1 (OT)

- The Wolves topped the IceHogs in overtime for the second consecutive game.

- With the win, Chicago clinched the Illinois Lottery Cup, winning seven of the ï¬rst 11 head-to-head contests this season.

- Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm delivered the game- winning goal at 1:19 of OT.

- Goaltender Ville Husso turned aside 35 shots in a game that was scoreless until 12:23 of the third.

