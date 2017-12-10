WOLVES\\" RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q

News Release

CLEVELAND - Defenseman Griffin Reinhart netted his first two goals of the season, but they were not enough as the Chicago Wolves fell short, 3-2, against the Cleveland Monsters Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Reinhart scored in the second period to tie the game 1-1. With 39 seconds left in regulation, Reinhart scored again to get the Wolves (6-12-4-1) within a goal.

Following a scoreless first period, the Monsters (8-8-2-2) opened scoring less than five minutes into the second frame as Carter Camper snapped a shot from inside the circle for the 1-0 lead.

At 7:21, the Wolves netted the 1-1 equalizer when Reinhart walked the blue line and ripped a shot that went over goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks' glove.

However just 1:03 later, Cleveland's Alex Broadhurst chipped in a rebound for the go-ahead goal.

The Monsters built a two-goal lead with another tally at 10:40 of the third. Not initially signaled a goal, it was reviewed once play stopped and Paul Bittner's shot was ruled a good goal.

Skating 4-on-4 with an offensive-zone faceoff at hand in the final minute, Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson elected to start the shift with goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo (4-8-1) on the bench in favor of an extra skater. T.J. Tynan won the draw and the Wolves got the puck to Reinhart at the point to make the score 3-2 with 39 seconds to play.

Kivlenieks (3-5-1) stopped 36 of 38 shots for his third victory while Kaskisuo made 23 saves in the loss.

The Wolves and Monsters play Game 2 of back-to-back contests Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on CW50. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

