Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves clinched the American Hockey League's Central Division title and the division's top seed for the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night. The Wolves will face the fourth-seeded Charlotte Checkers in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals and host their first playoff game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves earned home-ice advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs and, due to the travel distance between Chicago and Charlotte, received the right to choose whether to host the first two or the final three games of the Central Division Semifinals.
Charlotte will welcome the Wolves to Bojangles' Coliseum for Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday and Game 2 at 6:15 p.m. Friday. After hosting Game 3 on Sunday, April 23, the Wolves will host Game 4 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, and Game 5 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, as necessary. All home games will be broadcast on The U Too, which can be found over the air on 26.2 and via cable and satellite on XFinity 230, Dish Network 48, RCN 35, and WOW 170.
Chicago won six of the eight regular-season meetings with Charlotte, including Saturday's 4-3 overtime win at Allstate Arena in the regular-season finale for both teams. This will be the first time the franchises have met in the postseason.
Game 1 Bojangles' Coliseum Thursday, April 20 6 p.m.
Game 2 Bojangles' Coliseum Friday, April 21 6:15 p.m.
Game 3 Allstate Arena Sunday, April 23 2 p.m.
Game 4* Allstate Arena Tuesday, April 25 7 p.m.
Game 5* Allstate Arena Wednesday, April 26 7 p.m.
*if necessary
The winner of the Chicago-Charlotte series faces the winner of the Grand Rapids-Milwaukee series in the Central Division Finals. For information on Calder Cup tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com/playoffs or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
