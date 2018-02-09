Wolves Lost in the Wild
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Chicago Wolves suffered just their fourth regulation loss in the last two months as the Iowa Wild rallied for a 4-1 victory in a Central Division showdown Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Forward Bryce Gervais gave the Wolves (24-16-6-2) a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Sam Anas produced the game's next two goals to spark Iowa (23-15-7-3) to victory.
The Wild moved into a second-place tie with the Wolves in the AHL's Central Division. Both teams own 56 points in 48 games.
Wolves goaltender Max Lagace (11-4-2), making his first appearance since suffering an injury in the Chicago's previous visit to Iowa on Jan. 17, posted 22 saves. Iowa's Niklas Svedberg (10-3-2) stopped 29 shots to pick up the win.
The Wolves opened the scoring 37 seconds into the second period when Gervais swiped an Iowa defenseman's pass near the blue line. He raced ahead of the pack and fired top-shelf to beat Svedberg for his fourth goal of the year.
Anas pulled Iowa even at 8:14 of the second, then gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 11:44 of the third when he raced behind the Wolves net and stuffed the puck just inside the left post. Former Wolves captain Pat Cannone set up former Wolves forward Landon Ferraro for an insurance goal with 5:40 to play. Kyle Rau added an empty-net tally with 1:50 left.
The Wolves return to the ice on Thursday, Feb. 15, when they host the Cleveland Monsters at Allstate Arena. For complete ticket and broadcast information, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018
- Griffins' Point Streak at Eight After 4-3 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Lost in the Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Kirkland Hat Trick Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Earns Shootout Win over Syracuse - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rampage Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Steamroll Springfield 5-2 in Return Home - Charlotte Checkers
- Total Team Effort Leads Phantoms 5-1 Past Rival Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Shutout Penguins for Second Straight Match-Up - Providence Bruins
- Bears Suffer 5-1 Defeat to Phantoms Friday - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Fall to Bruins, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Tops Cleveland 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Trampled by Moose, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Chaput Grounds Rocket in Comets Overtime Win - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and Spectra Venue Management - Iowa Wild
- Ads Brave the Elements, Attempt to Cool Hogs Home Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Acquire John Albert and Hubert Labrie - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dahlstrom Recalled by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- D James De Haas Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sergey Zborovskiy Rejoins Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign David Dziurzynski and Justin Taylor to PTO - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall John Gilmour from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Brendan Smith to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 131 American Hockey League Alumni Named to 2018 Olympic Rosters - AHL
- Canes Assign Jooris and Kruger to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors Bring Back Live Condor Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- St. Louis Blues Recall Defenseman Chris Butler from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan White to Standard Player Contract - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.