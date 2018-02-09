Wolves Lost in the Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Chicago Wolves suffered just their fourth regulation loss in the last two months as the Iowa Wild rallied for a 4-1 victory in a Central Division showdown Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forward Bryce Gervais gave the Wolves (24-16-6-2) a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Sam Anas produced the game's next two goals to spark Iowa (23-15-7-3) to victory.

The Wild moved into a second-place tie with the Wolves in the AHL's Central Division. Both teams own 56 points in 48 games.

Wolves goaltender Max Lagace (11-4-2), making his first appearance since suffering an injury in the Chicago's previous visit to Iowa on Jan. 17, posted 22 saves. Iowa's Niklas Svedberg (10-3-2) stopped 29 shots to pick up the win.

The Wolves opened the scoring 37 seconds into the second period when Gervais swiped an Iowa defenseman's pass near the blue line. He raced ahead of the pack and fired top-shelf to beat Svedberg for his fourth goal of the year.

Anas pulled Iowa even at 8:14 of the second, then gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 11:44 of the third when he raced behind the Wolves net and stuffed the puck just inside the left post. Former Wolves captain Pat Cannone set up former Wolves forward Landon Ferraro for an insurance goal with 5:40 to play. Kyle Rau added an empty-net tally with 1:50 left.

The Wolves return to the ice on Thursday, Feb. 15, when they host the Cleveland Monsters at Allstate Arena. For complete ticket and broadcast information, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

