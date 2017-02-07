Wolves Host Nationals for Battle of the Border

The Watertown Wolves only have one home game this weekend at the Watertown Municipal Arena. On Friday, February 10 th the Wolves face off against the Cornwall Nationals. The two teams have played each other eight times this season with the series split at four wins a piece.

Friday night any fan that purchases an Adult Ticket will be entered in a drawing to win $100 cash. Ticket stubs will be collected for drawing a winner, fans must keep the other end of their ticket to claim the winnings. All season ticket holders will be automatically entered to win by reporting to the Will Call table.

The Wolves last home game posted a season high in attendance of 1,200 people where the Wolves won 6-1. The Wolves currently ride a three game home winning streak with their last home loss coming to the Cornwall Nationals back in January.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 6:00pm on Friday night at the newly renovated (and heated) Watertown Municipal Arena. For more information, contact the Wolves at ktswolves@gmail.com, visit the Watertown Wolves on Facebook, or our website at www.watertownwolves.net

