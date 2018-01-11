Wolves\\" Franchise-Record Streak Comes to Close

News Release

SAN DIEGO - Chicago Wolves fell 2-1 to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at the Valley View Casino Center. The loss noted the end of a franchise-best 14-game point streak (12-0-1-1) - the third time the Wolves have met the mark.

Stefan Matteau scored the lone goal for the Wolves (18-13-5-2) at 11:41 of the third period during a two-man advantage as Chicago was looking to rally.

After nearly 30 minutes of scoreless play, the Gulls (19-13-1-0) broke through first. Sam Carrick was at the side of the Wolves net to collect the rebound for an easy tap-in goal at 9:58 of the second period.

At 16:37 of the same frame, Kevin Roy scored on the rush to double San Diego's lead.

The Wolves cut the Gulls' lead 2-1 at 11:41 of the third period. Skating with a two-man advantage, defenseman Jason Garrison rocketed a shot from the point. The rebound ricocheted to the slot for Tomas Hyka, who circled and pushed a pass to Matteau for the one-time shot from inside the right circle.

However, the Wolves could not find the equalizer so the 2-1 score stood at the final buzzer.

Goaltender Max Lagace (10-3-2) made 27 saves but suffered his first regulation loss in 11 games. San Diego netminder Reto Berra (8-4-0) made 30 saves in the victory.

The Wolves continue West Coast action on Friday, Jan. 12, as they visit the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena. Game time is 9 p.m. and the contest will stream on AHLLive.com . For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

