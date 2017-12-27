News Release

CORNWALL NATIONALS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

The Watertown Wolves led by Head Coach Trevor Karasawiecz hosted the first-place Cornwall Nationals at the Watertown Municipal Arena Tuesday night. It was super hero night at the arena in support of the Children's Miracle Network.

Watertown's Matt Kaludis and Cornwall's Sebastian Dube-Rochon each successfully minded their nets through a scoreless first period.

The second period saw five goals scored with Cornwall coming out with the extra goal. Maxime Guyon drew first blood for Cornwall just a little over thirty seconds into the period. Dustin Jesseau tied it up for the Wolves with assists from Tyler Gjurich and Kyle Powell. A minute later Daniel Martin took the lead back for the Nationals. A skirmish between Cornwall's Justin Portillo and Watertown's Dallas Ingram put them each in the box for five minutes, and Portillo sat an extra two for an additional rough charge in the bout. Eric Witzel extended the Nationals lead to 3 when he bounced the puck in the net off the post. Dustin Jesseau's second goal came on a power play with assists from Anton Lennartsson and Kyle Powell.

The Wolves tied up the game with three minutes left in the third period on a goal from Stephen Gallo with assists from Kyle Powell and Nate O'Brien. Guyon got on a fast break to take the lead back. The Wolves pulled their goalie on the last face-off of the game for an extra attacker to have the plan backfire when Brandon Gilmour put away an empty net goal in the final second of the game to end with a 3-5 score in favor of the Nationals.

Wolf Kyle Powell's three assists earned him the first star of the game. Watertown's Dustin Jesseau's second star was earned for his two goals. Maxime Guyon of Cornwall earned the third star for his two goals.

The Watertown Wolves will be back in action on Thursday night against the North Shore Knights for 80's night. The puck will drop in the Watertown Municipal Arena at 7:30pm.

