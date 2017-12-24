Wolves Fall in OT, Earn Point in Seventh Straight

December 24, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Darren Raddysh netted the game-winning goal at 4:35 of overtime to lift the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.
Tobias Lindberg and Brandon Pirri scored for the Wolves (12-12-5-1) as the team earned its 13th point in seven games.
Alexandre Fortin scored just 41 seconds into the game to give Rockford (16-11-1-1) a 1-0 lead.
While Max Lagace (6-3-0) was on the bench for an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, the Wolves were able to net the 1-1 equalizer with 1:15 to go in the opening frame. Defenseman Griffin Reinhart caromed the puck off the end boards behind the IceHogs net. Wade Megan attempted to get a piece but Pirri spun around and redirected it on his backhand for the goal.
For the lone goal of the second period, defenseman Chris Casto blocked a Rockford shot attempt that rebounded directly to Lindberg. The forward from Sweden motored up the right wing and lasered a shot over Jeff Glass' shoulder for the 2-1 go-ahead goal at 10:45.
Rockford was ready in the third frame and David Kampf tied the game just 39 seconds in.
In the final 25 seconds of the 3-on-3 overtime, Matthew Highmore and Raddysh dashed up ice. From almost in the left offensive corner, Highmore threaded a pass to Raddysh in the slot. He redirected the puck between Lagace's skate and the post for the 3-2 final score.
Lagace made 28 saves in his first loss in six starts while Glass (9-4-2) turned aside 23 shots.
The Wolves resume their hunt for the franchise's 1,000th regular-season win on Wednesday, Dec. 27, for the first of back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will stream on AHLLive.com . For complete game and broadcast information, visit ChicagoWolves.com .
- WOLVES -
