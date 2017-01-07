Wolves Extend Streak to Eight Games; Match AHL League-High

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - Center Wade Megan registered a goal and two assists to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Wolves pushed their winning streak to eight games and matched the American Hockey League season-high.

Forwards Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi each recorded a two-assist effort while defenseman Jordan Schmaltz collected a goal and an assist to power the Wolves (21-11-3-2) past the Checkers (13-20-2-0) for the club's longest winning streak in seven years.

"We had a good first period," said Wolves head coach Craig Berube. "We came out assertive and hard and we were shooting the puck. That was good to see."

The Wolves struck first at 2:45 of the opening frame. Chicago won an offensive-zone draw and wing Mackenzie MacEachern pushed the puck to Vince Dunn at the blue line. He saucered a pass to center Bryce Gervais low inside the left circle, and he snapped the puck between Daniel Altshuller (2-3-0) and the near-side post for the 1-0 lead.

Chicago doubled its lead on the man advantage when Agostino - extending his point streak to 10 contests - and Magnus Paajarvi played catch behind the Charlotte net. Then Agostino slung a pass out to Schmaltz rushing down the slot for a one-time chance that hit the twine at 6:36 of the first.

Just 32 seconds into the middle frame, standing at the side of the Charlotte net, Ivan Barbashev snapped up the puck and poked it behind Altshuller to extend the Wolves' lead to 3-0.

Charlotte finally got on the board at 4:39 when Phil Di Giuseppe wristed a shot past rookie Ville Husso (5-1-0).

About 10 minutes later, Chicago answered when Megan slid across the slot and tipped a Chris Butler point shot into the back of the net.

With a minute left in the second period, defenseman Reid McNeill ripped a shot from the left point to put the Wolves up 5-1.

Under five minutes into the third period, the Checkers again cut into the Wolves' lead, 5-2, on the rush when Dennis Robertson fed Patrick Brown a pass through the slot for a shot he sent over Husso on his stick side.

Husso made 22 saves to stretch his win streak to five games while Atlshuller stopped 24 of 29 shots before being removed in favor of C.J. Motte (11 saves) in the third period.

The Wolves wrap a three-in-three weekend on Sunday (Jan. 8) against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will broadcast live on The U Too.

Chicago is next in action at Allstate Arena for an Amtrak Rivalry contest against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as the Wolves look for their fifth consecutive victory over the Admirals. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 season game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

