Wolves Donning Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves have been a longstanding proponent of animal adoption as more than 1,300 dogs have found forever homes over the last 15 seasons during the team's Adopt-A-Dog Nights. The American Hockey League franchise will draw even more attention to the cause by wearing commemorative Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys on Jan. 7, 11 and 21 at Allstate Arena.
Each player and coach will have an exclusive jersey available via auction or raffle, as will general manager Wendell Young, senior executive vice president Wayne Messmer and broadcaster Billy Gardner. Goaltender Jordan Binnington will wear a different jersey for each game in order to maximize fundraising for animal adoption-related charities as well as Chicago Wolves Charities.
"We're starting this fundraiser on an Adopt-A-Dog Night and hopefully more dogs will find loving homes," said Wolves senior vice president of operations Courtney Mahoney. "But just as important, this will raise more awareness about animals' needs and it will raise money to support some good foundations and shelters that will really benefit from everyone's help."
The opportunities to win jerseys begin Saturday, Jan. 7. One of Binnington's jerseys serves asthe prize for the Golden Ticket raffle, which provides each ticket-holder with a 1 in 50 chance to win. Tickets are $50 apiece and available on a first-come, first-served basis at ChicagoWolvesStore.com as well as the home games on Jan. 7, 11 and 21.
Most other jerseys can be won via silent auction at the Chicago Wolves Charities table behind Section 105 at Allstate Arena. The auction begins on Jan. 7 and concludes at the end of second intermission on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz, a first-round selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, will have his jersey available via blind auction. Fans can submit bids for the blind auction at the Chicago Wolves Charities table. All forms must be turned in by the end of second intermission on Jan. 21.
For those who can't attend any of the three games in which the Wolves wear their Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys, an online silent auction begins on Monday, Jan. 23, and runs until noon on Friday, Feb. 3. There will be three jerseys available in this fashion: a Size 56 jersey that allows the winner to choose the nameplate on the back of a No. 17 jersey; a Size 58 jersey that also allows the winner to personalize the nameplate on the back of a No. 17 jersey; and the third and final Binnington jersey.
To reserve a Golden Ticket, participate in the online auction or receive more information about the Animal Adoption Awareness fundraisers, visit ChicagoWolves.com, call 1-800-THE-WOLVES or contact senior community coordinator Camille Colletti at (847) 832-1954.
