Wolves Defeat Wild 6-3

ROSEMONT, IL - Iowa Wild (13-9-5-1, 32 points) fell 6-3 to the Chicago Wolves (10-12-4-1, 25 points) after a late, third-period surge by the home team on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Six of the total nine goals were scored by specialty teams in the division matchup, as all three of Iowa's goals were scored on the power play. In addition, there were 18 total minor penalties combined between the two clubs.

Despite the loss, forward Sam Anas' six-game point streak continues, as he posted a goal and an assist in tonight's battle. Wild winger Kyle Rau picked up this third power-play assist in as many contests, and Wild goaltender Adam Vay suffered the loss, making 37 saves.

An action-packed first period included eight combined penalties, and two shorthanded goals for the Wolves, each of which was followed by power-play goal by the Wild.

Forward TJ Tynan opened the scoring at 8:15 to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. On the play, Tynan beat an Iowa defenseman in a footrace and ended up beating Vay stick side. The lone assist on the shorthanded goal was credited to forward Wade Megan.

Less than a minute later, Iowa answered to square the game up at 1-1. On the power play, Luke Kunin's wrist shot from the left-wing circle beat Wolves goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo (15 saves). Kunin's fourth goal of the season, and second power-play goal of the season, was set up by defenseman Alex Grant and center Pat Cannone.

Tynan gave the lead back to the Wolves with his second shorthanded goal of the night at 14:43 of the opening frame. On the play, Megan dropped the puck to Tynan in the slot, who beat Vay stick side. Defenseman Chris Casto also helped make it a 2-1 game.

At 16:17 of the period, and on a power play, defenseman Zach Palmquist tied the game 2-2 with his second goal of the season. From in front of the Chicago net, Justin Kloos passed the puck to Palmquist, who reached for it and wristed it past Kaskisuo stick side. Anas also added an assist on the power-play goal.

At the end of the first 20 minutes play, the score was 2-2. Iowa capitalized on 2-of-4 power-play opportunities, while Chicago went 0-for-2. The Wolves outshot the Wild 11-9 in the opening frame.

Former Iowa forward, and current Wolves forward, Teemu Pulkkinen gave the lead back to the home team at 17:28 of the middle frame with a slap shot from the right-wing circle. Defensemen Griffin Reinhart and Kevin Lough set up the power-play goal that made it 3-2, as Pulkkinen's shot hit the left post and flew into the Iowa net.

In the middle frame, Chicago outshot Iowa, 20-4.

Anas tied the game 3-3 just 3:20 into the third period on a power play, keeping the Wild alive. Anas ripped a loose puck past Kaskisuo and beat him glove side. The man-advantage goal was set up by Rau.

With 2:42 remaining in regulation, forward Tomas Hyka gave Chicago a 4-3 lead with an even-strength goal, scoring the eventual game-winning goal. Over the offensive blue line, forward Beau Bennett dropped a pass for forward Brandon Pirri. Pirri's slap shot was stopped by Vay, but Hyka shot in the rebound, beating the Wild goaltender glove side.

Tynan extended Chicago's lead to 5-3 at 18:36 of the period with his third goal of the game. Tynan beat Vay from the high slot after receiving a pass from forward Scooter Vaughan.

The Wolves sealed a 6-3 victory at 19:42 of the final frame with Megan's fourth goal of the season. The empty-net tally was set up by winger Paul Thompson and Casto.

Chicago outshot Iowa in the third period, 12-5. At night's end, the Wolves led the Wild in shots, 43-18 and converted on 1-of-7 power plays, while the Wild converted on 3-of-9.

The Wild makes its way to Cleveland for a pair of games on Monday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 20, both at 6 p.m. central time.

