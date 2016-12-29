Wolves Cruise Behind Megan's Hat Trick

Rockford, Ill. - Wade Megan recorded five points and a hat trick to lead the Chicago Wolves (16-11-3-2) to a 6-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (10-15-2-3) Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

A slow start to the contest turned around in the middle frame as the IceHogs and Wolves combined for six goals in 20 minutes.

Spencer Abbott began the scoring when he converted on a pass from Mark McNeill for a power-play goal that gave the IceHogs a 1-0 lead. McNeill finished the contest with two assists to move into third place for all-time points (150 points) in Rockford franchise history.

Megan followed with two of his three goals in the second period. Kenny Agostino and Mackenzie MacEachern each also added a goal in the second frame to help Chicago secure its 4-2 lead.

IceHogs goalie Mac Carruth took over in net for starter Lars Johansson in the final frame. Carruth gave up two goals on seven shots, including the third and final goal of Megan's hat trick.

The defeat snapped Rockford's seven-game point streak at home, dating to Nov. 25 (5-0-1-1 record).

Next Home Game: Friday, December 30 vs. Iowa Wild: Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Hogs are hosting a Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 14-and-under to enter the arena, courtesy of OrthoIllinois. Fans ages 21 and older can kick off their weekend with a Pre-Game Party at the Blues Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from "Roy Roots" at 5:15 p.m. and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

