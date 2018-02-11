Wolves Captain Thompson Recalled on Emergency Basis by Vegas
February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that captain Paul Thompson has been recalled from loan on an emergency basis by the Vegas Golden Knights. He is expected to play in Vegas' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
This is the 29-year-old's first recall of the year. Prior to being selected as team captain on Nov. 19, Thompson wore an "A" in his first 14 games for the Wolves.
Thompson has appeared in all 48 games this season for Chicago and owns 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points. His goal total is second among Wolves scorers and his 26 points are fifth in team scoring overall.
The New Hampshire native also owns four power-play goals, three game-winners and three insurance tallies.
Chicago returns to game action on Thursday, Feb. 15, when the club hosts the Cleveland Monsters. Game time is 7 p.m. and the contest will stream on AHLLive.com. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
