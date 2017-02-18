Wolves Brazed by Stars in Overtime

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - Defenseman Nick Ebert delivered the game-winning goal with just 26 seconds left in overtime to give the Texas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at HEB Center.

Chicago (29-17-4-3) rallied from three one-goal deficits - the last one overcome by forward Ty Loney's goal with 46 seconds left in regulation) - to force overtime. The Wolves also killed off 3:36 of a four-minute penalty in the extra session before Texas (24-20-1-2) converted the game's only power-play goal.

The loss was the Wolves' seventh straight against the Stars in Texas and ended their winning streak against the Pacific Division at five games.

Center Mike McMurtry got the Stars on the board first at 6:41 of the opening period, but the Wolves answered at 10:31. Skating 4-on-4, defenseman Reid McNeill slid the puck to his partner Morgan Ellis near the top of the left offensive circle. Ellis cycled back near the left point and rocketed a shot through traffic to knot the game at one.

Just 2:59 later, Wolves defenseman Vince Dunn got caught in a 2-on-1 rush, and Stars center Jason Dickinson made a cross-slot pass to Brandon DeFazio for an easy top-shelf goal to put Texas back in the lead.

Scoring the lone goal of the second period at 1:07, Wolves forward Samuel Blais weaved through all three zones and right into the slot for a chance that found twine and knotted the game 2-2.

Texas captain Travis Morin continued the early-period scoring trend and cashed in at 1:04 of the third frame to give his squad the 3-2 lead. Chicago waited until the final minute to get even.

With goaltender Jordan Binnington (9-6-4) on the bench for the extra attacker, the Wolves forced overtime. Cycling inside the left offensive circle, Blais threw the puck into net-front traffic and it deflected off Loney and past netminder Justin Peters (9-7-0) with 36 seconds on the clock.

In overtime, Chicago rookie Steve McParland took a high-sticking double-minor penalty just 59 seconds into the frame. The Wolves penalty killers shaved off 3:36 of the 4-on-3 disadvantage before Ebert scored.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.