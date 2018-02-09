Wolves Bounce Back to Defeat Dashers in Overtime

Third place in the Federal Hockey League was on the line for the Watertown Wolves when they hosted the Danville Dashers at the Watertown Municipal Arena Friday night. The fans and the Wolves donned their red attire and Jerseys for Remember Everyone Deployed (RED) Friday.

Gavin Yates put the Wolves on the board first on a play from John Scully and Dallas Ingram. Nick Williams tied the game up for the Dashers. Vincent Caligiuri doubled-up on the Wolves during a power play from Scully's slashing penalty. Dallas Ingram was served an interference penalty giving the Dashers their third scoring opportunity that Kyle Stevens made good on. Stevens extended the lead again two minutes later going 5-hole on new Wolf Gregory Hussey. The fourth goal prompted Head Coach Trevor Karasiewicz to make a change in the net with Cody Karpinski going in the net. Karpinski stopped the bleeding for the rest of the period to hold the score to 1-4 Danville.

The Wolves came back out in the second period with renewed vigor. New Wolf CJ Hayes scored two goals just 13 seconds apart. His first light up of the lamps was with the aid of Dustin Jesseau and Tyler Gjurich while his second was assisted Jesseau and fellow new Wolf Martin Trudman. Jesseau's power play goal tied the game at 4 all and the Wolves held the Dashers to a scoreless second period.

League-leading scorer Tyler Gjurich put the Wolves in the lead on a power play goal from Hayes and Jesseau. Brandon Wahlin tied things up for the Dashers to put the game in overtime.

After many close calls, Dallas Ingram's laser bounced off Jesseau to put the game away for the Wolves in an overtime final score of 6-5.

Ingram, Hayes, and Jesseau received first through third star respectively. The Wolves are back in action Saturday night in a rematch with the Danville Dashers for Seniors night. The puck will drop at 7:30.

