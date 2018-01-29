Wolf Pack\\"s John Gilmour Wins AHL Skills

News Release

Defenseman Records fourth-fastest Time in Event's History

HARTFORD, January 29, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman John Gilmour won the CCM Fastest Skater contest in Sunday's 2018 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.

Gilmour, competing for the Eastern Conference All-Stars, recorded a lap time of 13.663 seconds, which was the fourth-fastest mark in the history of the event. Gilmour, a free-agent signee by the parent New York Rangers August 18, 2016, also took part in the Dunkin' Donuts Breakaway Relay, which the Eastern Conference All-Stars won by a score of 8-3, and the Sher-Wood Puck Control Relay.

Gilmour, who leads Wolf Pack blueliners in points and assists with 6-19-25 in 41 games, will skate tonight for the Atlantic Division team in the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge, a round-robin tournament among the league's four divisions played at 3-on-3. Start time is 7:00 PM, and the event will be telecast live on NHL Network and AHL Live (www.ahllive.com).

The Wolf Pack are next in action this Friday night, February 2, when they travel to Providence to take on the Bruins. Faceoff is 7:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Saturday, February 3, when they complete a home-and-home with the Bruins in a 7:00 contest. The first 2,000 fans into the XL Center that night will receive a free Wolf Pack gym bag, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2017-18 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

