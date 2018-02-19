Wolf Pack Weekly

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (25-23-4-3, 57 pts., .518) completed a six-game road trip, their longest of the season, this past week, playing four games in six days. The Wolf Pack traveled to Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and came away with 6-0 and 3-2 defeats. The club then headed to Allentown, PA, where they trailed the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-0 going into the third period of their Saturday night meeting, before recovering to post a 3-2 shootout win. The trip concluded in Bridgeport on Sunday, with a 4-0 loss to the Sound Tigers. Lias Andersson scored in both Wednesday's and Saturday's games for the Wolf Pack, Adam Tambellini had a goal, an assist and the shootout winner on Saturday, and Chris Nell got the win in net in Saturday's contest, with 23 saves and a 3-for-3 performance in the shootout, in his first AHL action since December 9.

For the latest AHL standings, click here.

This week:

It's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend" at the XL Center Friday and Saturday nights, as the Hershey Bears visit for a 7:15 PM game on Friday night, and the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 on Saturday. The Wolf Pack and Bruins then complete a home-and-home set at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence on Sunday, at 3:05.

Friday, February 23 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- At this game, and all Wolf Pack Friday-night home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

- After a 5-2 win Monday afternoon at league-leading Toronto, Hershey has won four straight, following a 1-9-2-1 drought in its previous 13 games. At 22-25-3-4 for 51 points and a .472 points percentage, the seventh-place Bears are six points behind the sixth-place Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division.

- The Wolf Pack won their last meeting with the Bears, 5-2, February 10 in Hershey, after losses in the first two matchups, including a 4-1 setback in Hershey's only previous trip to the XL Center November 25.

- Centerman Travis Boyd, who is the leading point-scorer currently on the Hershey roster with 14-26-40 in 53 games, had the first four-goal game by an AHL player this year Friday night, in a 6-3 Bear victory at Laval.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 domestic beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 24 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- The first 5,000 fans into this game will receive a free Gordie Howe bobblehead, presented by XFNITY, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend".

- Prior to this game, at 4:15, there will be a special Whalers/Wolf Pack alumni game, as a team of former Whalers and Wolf Pack players face off against the Hartford Police Athletic League. The Whalers alumni will then be signing autographs pregame.

- The Wolf Pack are 3-1-1-1 in six previous matchups against the P-Bruins this season, and have won two of their three home games in the season series.

- The Bruins finished last week eight points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 30-17-3-2 for 65 points and a .625 points percentage. Providence had a five-game points streak (4-0-0-1) snapped in their last game, a 3-2 home loss to Springfield Sunday.

- Colton Hargrove had the Bruins' only goal the last time Providence and the Wolf Pack met, a 3-1 Hartford win February 3 at the XL Center.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 domestic beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, February 25 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack are unbeaten in regulation in three trips to Providence this year, having won their last two after a 4-3 shootout loss December 8 in their first visit of the season.

- The Wolf Pack enter the week with a 12-13-2-3 record in 30 road games on the season, and the Bruins are 16-9-0-1 at home.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Ryan Sproul - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 12.

Vinni Lettieri - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 16.

Brandon Halverson - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 16, and returned February 17.

Drew Fielding - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement February 17, and released later that day.

Desmond Bergin - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement February 18, and released later that day.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, March 3, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins in a 3:00 PM game, is "Military Appreciation Day" at the XL Center. The first 2,000 fans will receive Wolf Pack "dog tags", presented by Go Graphix, and the Wolf Pack will wear special military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting military-related charities.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday-night date is March 16, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Sunday, March 4, as the Charlotte Checkers visit for a 3:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The last Wolf Pack Wednesday home outing of the season is March 28, with the Springfield Thunderbirds coming to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.