Wolf Pack Weekly

February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (21-20-4-3, 49 pts., .510) climbed past the .500 mark, and stretched a points streak to seven straight games (6-0-1-0), last week, by taking three out of a possible four points from a home-and-home series with the Providence Bruins. Despite getting a team season-high 48 saves from Alexandar Georgiev Friday night in Providence, the Wolf Pack saw a five-game winning streak come to an end in a 2-1 overtime loss. In the rematch on Saturday night at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack allowed a season-low 17 shots in defeating the Bruins, 3-1. Hartford goals in that game were scored by Steven Fogarty, Vinni Lettieri and Ryan Gropp, and Georgiev made 16 stops in his sixth straight start.

This week:

The Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day morning game Wednesday finishes a stretch of six out of eight games at home for Hartford. Faceoff on Wednesday is 11:00 AM. The Wolf Pack then start six straight and eight out of ten on the road Friday night, traveling to Syracuse for a 7:00 PM game, and then head to Hershey for a 7:00 contest on Saturday night.

Wednesday, February 7 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at the XL Center, 11:00 AM

- This is the Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

- This is also another Wolf Pack "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack" game. The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- This game is also a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game, which is Friday, February 23 vs. Hershey (some restrictions apply).

- The Sound Tigers come into the week in possession of the fourth-and-final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, at 23-17-4-2 for 52 points and a .565 points percentage, three points ahead of the Wolf Pack. Bridgeport has won six of its last eight games.

- The Wolf Pack are 2-4-1-0 thus far in the season series vs. their in-state rivals, and are 0-2-1-0 in three previous home games against Bridgeport.

- Sound Tiger captain Ben Holmstrom had his first multiple-goal game of the season in Bridgeport's last action Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-1 home win over Belleville.

- Tickets for this and all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Friday, February 9 at the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) at the War Memorial Arena, 7:00 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's lone visit of the regular season to Syracuse, and the second of two games on the season between the Wolf Pack and Crunch. Syracuse took the first meeting of the year January 6, winning 3-2 at the XL Center.

- Since winning 20 out of 23 games from November 22 through January 15, Syracuse (26-17-2-2, 56 pts., .596) has dropped six of its last eight (2-5-1-0). The Crunch currently occupies fourth place in the North Division, just one point behind third-place Utica and 14 points clear of fifth-place Belleville.

- Syracuse forward Mitchell Stephens was the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for January. He rolled up eight goals, three of which were game-winners, and six assists for 14 points in 12 January contests.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 10 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the Giant Center, 7:00 PM

- The Bears come into this week in a 1-7-2-1 drought that has dropped them to 18-23-3-4 (43 pts., .448) and into last place in the Atlantic Division.

- Hershey goal-scoring leader Riley Barber (16-12-28 in 48 GP) finished last week on a three-game goal-scoring streak (4-0-4).

- This is the third head-to-head meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Bears, and Hershey has captured both of the previous contests. The Bears defeated the Wolf Pack 4-3 in Hershey on October 29 and 4-1 in Hartford November 25.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

- Tuesday, February 6, 3:30 PM, Betances Elementary School, 42 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford

The Wolf Pack's lovable mascot, Sonar, will be joining in the festivities of Betances' Winterfest.

Recent Transactions:

Anthony DeAngelo - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 30.

Peter Holland - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 30.

Vinni Lettieri - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 4.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, February 24, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins in a 7:00 PM game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a free Gordie Howe bobblehead, presented by XFNITY, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend". Also, prior to that game, at 4:15, there will be a special Whalers/Wolf Pack alumni game, as a team of former Whalers and Wolf Pack players face off against the Hartford Police Athletic League. The Whalers alumni will then be signing autographs in the XL Center atrium from 6:00 to 7:00.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night date is February 23, when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Wednesday, the next Family Value Pack game is Sunday, March 4, as the Charlotte Checkers visit for a 3:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). After this Wednesday, the last Wolf Pack Wednesday home outing of the season is March 28, with the Springfield Thunderbirds coming to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

