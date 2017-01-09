Wolf Pack Weekly, January 9-15

WOLF PACK WEEKLY: January 9-15, 2017

The Wolf Pack (12-20-3-1, 28 pts., .389) had a busy four-game week this past week, and went 1-3-0-0. A third-period Hartford comeback fell just short Tuesday night at league-leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in a 3-2 loss, before the Wolf Pack downed the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night in Hartford, 2-1. The Pack then fell by a 2-1 score at home to Bridgeport Saturday night, and were shut out for only the second time on the season Sunday in Providence, losing 3-0 to the Bruins. Steven Fogarty had his first pro multiple-point game in Tuesday's contest, with a goal and an assist, and Pavel Buchnevich netted his first career AHL goal in Friday's win.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atlantic Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 35 25 7 3 0 53 0.757 123 82 4-0-0-0 8-2-0-0 1-0 442

2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 34 23 9 2 0 48 0.706 122 87 2-0-0-0 7-2-1-0 1-0 410

3 Providence Bruins 36 21 8 4 3 49 0.681 110 94 2-0-0-0 8-2-0-0 2-3 468

4 Hershey Bears 35 18 8 7 2 45 0.643 121 99 0-2-2-0 3-3-3-1 0-2 608

5 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 33 18 14 0 1 37 0.561 100 101 1-0-0-1 2-7-0-1 3-1 577

6 Springfield Thunderbirds 33 14 13 4 2 34 0.515 85 96 0-1-0-0 5-4-1-0 1-2 476

7 Hartford Wolf Pack 36 12 20 3 1 28 0.389 92 129 0-2-0-0 4-6-0-0 3-1 452

North Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Syracuse Crunch 33 18 9 1 5 42 0.636 105 96 2-0-1-2 3-3-1-3 1-5 551

2 Albany Devils 36 20 15 0 1 41 0.569 101 95 0-2-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-1 628

3 St. John's IceCaps 36 18 14 3 1 40 0.556 104 110 1-0-0-1 5-2-2-1 3-1 626

4 Toronto Marlies 34 15 16 2 1 33 0.485 96 93 2-0-1-0 3-6-1-0 0-1 534

5 Rochester Americans 36 16 19 0 1 33 0.458 103 123 1-0-0-0 6-4-0-0 1-1 450

6 Binghamton Senators 35 14 18 2 1 31 0.443 85 111 0-1-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-1 380

7 Utica Comets 34 12 16 5 1 30 0.441 82 107 0-1-0-0 2-4-4-0 0-1 447

Central Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Grand Rapids Griffins 34 22 9 1 2 47 0.691 117 84 1-0-0-0 8-2-0-0 1-2 315

2 Milwaukee Admirals 33 20 9 2 2 44 0.667 98 90 0-1-0-0 5-4-0-1 2-2 490

3 Chicago Wolves 38 21 12 3 2 47 0.618 134 108 0-1-0-0 8-2-0-0 1-2 527

4 Cleveland Monsters 33 17 13 1 2 37 0.561 89 92 1-0-0-0 7-2-0-1 3-2 469

5 Manitoba Moose 34 14 15 3 2 33 0.485 87 106 0-3-0-0 3-5-2-0 1-2 522

6 Iowa Wild 37 16 18 2 1 35 0.473 94 109 2-0-0-0 5-5-0-0 3-1 422

7 Rockford IceHogs 36 12 19 2 3 29 0.403 90 126 1-0-0-0 4-6-0-0 3-3 523

8 Charlotte Checkers 35 13 20 2 0 28 0.400 81 105 0-1-0-0 3-7-0-0 0-0 402

Pacific Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Ontario Reign 29 17 6 6 0 40 0.690 96 86 6-0-1-0 8-1-1-0 1-0 472

2 San Jose Barracuda 29 17 8 1 3 38 0.655 100 75 1-0-0-0 7-2-1-0 0-3 325

3 Stockton Heat 31 18 9 3 1 40 0.645 104 83 2-0-1-0 5-3-2-0 0-1 524

4 Tucson Roadrunners 28 15 9 4 0 34 0.607 87 95 0-3-1-0 5-4-1-0 2-0 456

5 Texas Stars 32 16 13 1 2 35 0.547 108 112 1-0-0-1 4-5-0-1 1-2 537

6 San Diego Gulls 29 14 12 2 1 31 0.534 85 91 1-0-0-0 3-5-1-1 2-1 428

7 Bakersfield Condors 29 12 12 4 1 29 0.500 79 82 1-0-0-0 3-4-2-1 1-1 312

8 San Antonio Rampage 35 16 17 2 0 34 0.486 89 100 0-1-0-0 5-4-1-0 1-0 483

This week:

The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of four straight road games, with a visit to Rochester on Wednesday night (7:05 PM faceoff) and then a two-game set in St. John's, Newfoundland Friday and Saturday evenings. Both of those games are 6:00 Eastern Time faceoffs.

Wednesday, January 11 at the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, 7:05 PM

- This is the second of four meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Amerks, and in the first, November 11 in Rochester, the Americans prevailed by a score of 5-2. Defenseman Taylor Fedun led the way for Rochester in that game, with a goal and three assists.

- The Americans have won four of their last five games coming into this week, after a 4-3 overtime victory at Toronto on Sunday. Defenseman Mac Bennett had the winning strike in that contest, 1:42 into extra time.

- Former Wolf Pack winger Justin Vaive notched his first goal in 35 games on the season for the Amerks in Sunday's overtime victory at Toronto.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Friday, January 13 at the St. John's IceCaps (Montreal) at Mile One Centre, 6:00 PM

- This tilt begins an eight-game homestand for the IceCaps, who finished a stretch of ten straight road games with a 2-1 overtime win at Syracuse Saturday night.

- The Wolf Pack and St. John's split a pair of earlier matchups in Hartford this season, the Wolf Pack winning 6-3 on opening night October 14 and the IceCaps responding with a 5-2 verdict on October 23.

- Rookie Daniel Audette (7-11-18 in 36 GP) scored his second overtime winner of the season in the IceCaps' Saturday-night win in Syracuse, 1:24 into OT.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, January 14 at the St. John's IceCaps (Montreal) at Mile One Centre, 6:00 PM

- Wolf Pack assistant coach Keith McCambridge was the IceCaps' head coach for the first four years of the franchise's existence, 2011-12 through 2014-15.

- St. John's is 8-6-0-0 in 14 home games on the season, and the Wolf Pack is 6-8-1-1 on the road.

- In ten all-time visits to the Mile One Centre vs. the IceCaps, the Wolf Pack have gone 4-5-0-1

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Pavel Buchnevich - assigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 6.

Nicklas Jensen - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 7.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Tue., January 10 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Champions Skating Center

Wed., January 11 Game at Rochester

Thurs., January 12 Practice in St. John's

Fri., January 13 Game at St. John's

Sat., January 14 Game at St. John's

Sun., January 15 No practice

Mon., January 16 Team Testing, 7:00 AM - 12:30 PM, Champions Skating Center

Pack Tracks:

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. The next Friday-night home date is the Wolf Pack's next home game, January 20, when the Pack host the Toronto Marlies at 7:15 PM.

Also on January 20, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 20th anniversary poster, compliments of Bud Light. That game also begins "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend", as the Wolf Pack celebrate and pay tribute to 20 years of AHL hockey in Hartford.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 25, when the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears in a 7:00 PM game.

At every Sunday Wolf Pack home game, the first 2,000 fans will receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes. The next Sunday Wolf Pack home date is February 19, a 5:00 PM game vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

