Wolf Pack Weekly, January 3-8

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (11-17-3-1, 26 pts., .406) finished out calendar year 2016 with a pair of close losses, falling 3-2 in Springfield on Friday night, despite a 32-17 shots advantage, and dropping a 3-1 decision to Albany at home on New Year's Eve. Steven Fogarty, in his first game back from a nine-game injury absence, scored his second goal of the season Friday, and Chris Brown, back in the lineup after missing seven contests with an injury, had an assist.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atlantic Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 31 21 7 3 0 45 0.726 104 70 0-2-0-0 7-3-0-0 1-0 376

2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 31 21 8 2 0 44 0.710 115 84 1-0-1-0 7-2-1-0 1-0 364

3 Providence Bruins 33 19 7 4 3 45 0.682 102 89 6-0-0-0 9-1-0-0 2-3 386

4 Hershey Bears 32 18 7 5 2 43 0.672 113 85 0-1-0-0 5-3-1-1 0-2 572

5 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 31 17 14 0 0 34 0.548 96 97 0-2-0-0 2-8-0-0 3-0 558

6 Springfield Thunderbirds 30 12 12 4 2 30 0.500 77 89 1-0-1-0 4-4-2-0 0-2 411

7 Hartford Wolf Pack 32 11 17 3 1 26 0.406 87 120 0-3-0-0 4-5-0-1 3-1 397

North Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Syracuse Crunch 31 18 9 0 4 40 0.645 101 90 2-0-0-1 5-3-0-2 1-4 537

2 Albany Devils 33 19 13 0 1 39 0.591 93 87 3-0-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-1 584

3 St. John's IceCaps 33 17 13 3 0 37 0.561 99 101 0-1-0-0 6-2-2-0 3-0 606

4 Toronto Marlies 30 13 15 1 1 28 0.467 83 84 0-3-0-0 3-7-0-0 0-1 480

5 Rochester Americans 33 14 18 0 1 29 0.439 95 112 2-0-0-0 5-5-0-0 0-1 434

6 Binghamton Senators 33 13 17 2 1 29 0.439 79 105 3-0-0-0 6-3-1-0 1-1 370

7 Utica Comets 31 10 15 5 1 26 0.419 74 99 0-4-4-1 1-4-4-1 0-1 421

Central Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Grand Rapids Griffins 31 20 8 1 2 43 0.694 104 76 1-0-0-0 8-2-0-0 1-2 284

2 Milwaukee Admirals 30 18 8 2 2 40 0.667 90 83 1-0-0-1 4-5-0-1 2-2 448

3 Chicago Wolves 34 18 11 3 2 41 0.603 115 96 5-0-0-0 6-2-1-1 1-2 483

4 Cleveland Monsters 31 16 12 1 2 35 0.565 85 87 1-0-0-0 8-1-0-1 2-2 436

5 Manitoba Moose 30 13 12 3 2 31 0.517 79 94 2-0-1-0 3-4-2-1 1-2 462

6 Iowa Wild 34 14 17 2 1 31 0.456 82 100 0-3-0-0 4-5-1-0 3-1 398

7 Rockford IceHogs 32 11 16 2 3 27 0.422 79 105 0-1-0-0 4-4-1-1 3-3 464

8 Charlotte Checkers 32 12 18 2 0 26 0.406 75 95 0-1-0-0 3-6-1-0 0-0 364

Pacific Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Ontario Reign 28 17 6 5 0 39 0.696 94 83 6-0-0-0 8-1-1-0 1-0 466

2 San Jose Barracuda 26 15 7 1 3 34 0.654 90 68 1-0-0-0 7-2-1-0 0-3 290

3 Tucson Roadrunners 26 15 8 3 0 33 0.635 83 87 0-2-0-0 6-3-1-0 2-0 432

4 Stockton Heat 29 16 9 3 1 36 0.621 97 81 0-3-2-0 4-4-2-0 0-1 497

5 San Diego Gulls 27 13 11 2 1 29 0.537 78 84 2-0-1-1 3-5-1-1 2-1 404

6 Texas Stars 30 15 13 1 1 32 0.533 103 108 0-3-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-1 510

7 San Antonio Rampage 32 15 15 2 0 32 0.500 80 89 3-0-0-0 5-4-1-0 1-0 439

8 Bakersfield Condors 28 11 12 4 1 27 0.482 76 80 0-1-0-0 3-4-2-1 1-1 308

This week:

The Wolf Pack begin 2017 with a visit to Wilkes-Barre, PA to battle the league-leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Tuesday night. That game faces off at 7:05 PM, and after that the Wolf Pack have a three-game weekend on tap. Hartford hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at 7:15, and then the Bridgeport Sound Tigers come to the XL Center on Saturday night for a 7:30 game. The weekend concludes with the Wolf Pack in Providence at 3:05 on Sunday.

Tuesday, January 3 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh) at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 PM

- The Penguins are coming off of their first back-to-back regulation losses of the season, a 5-2 home defeat to Providence Friday night and a 3-2 setback in Binghamton Saturday, but still sport the best record in the AHL, at 21-7-3-0 for 45 points and a .726 points percentage.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scoring leader Jake Guentzel (18-16-34 in 26 GP) earned CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month honors for December, with 11-6-17 in ten games during the month. Guentzel leads the AHL in goals and is tied for second in points and plus/minus (+17).

- The Penguins have won all three of this year's head-to-head matchups with the Wolf Pack, including a 6-2 victory October 15 in the only previous meeting in Wilkes-Barre. That was the Penguins' season opener and the second game of the year for the Wolf Pack.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Friday, January 6 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- At this and every Friday-night home game this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period.

- The Wolf Pack will be having a winter clothing drive at this game. Any fan donating an article of new or gently-used winter outerwear will receive a buy-one-get-one-free voucher, good for the rest of the regular season, for use at the Wolf Pack Prize Den behind section 124.

- The Wolf Pack have split four games with the Phantoms this season, but Lehigh Valley has won both of their previous visits to the XL Center, 5-1 on October 28 and 4-0 November 2.

- The Phantoms, who have at least a standings point in seven of their last eight games (6-1-1-0), own the second-best road points percentage in the AHL, a mark of .719 (11-4-1-0),

- Former Yale Eli star goaltender Alex Lyon has started nine straight games for the Phantoms, and 19 of the last 20 since Anthony Stolarz was recalled by the parent Philadelphia Flyers November 14.

- Tickets for this and all 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, January 7 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (Islanders) at the XL Center, 7:30 PM

- The Wolf Pack will "red out" the rink for this game. The first 5,000 fans will receive a free red Wolf Pack t-shirt, courtesy of CT-DOT.

- The Wolf Pack's winter clothing drive continues at this game. Any fan donating an article of new or gently-used winter outerwear will receive a buy-one-get-one-free voucher, good for the rest of the regular season, for use at the Wolf Pack Prize Den behind section 124.

- The Wolf Pack won the last game between themselves and the Sound Tigers, 5-2, in Bridgeport December 26, but dropped the first two tilts in the season series at home, 5-4 in overtime November 4 and 4-2 November 23.

- The Sound Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win at home vs. Springfield Wednesday, but then fell in Hershey 6-2 on Friday night, and lost 3-2 in Albany Sunday.

- Twelfth-year pro goaltender Jaroslav Halak, a veteran of 388 career NHL games, was assigned to the Sound Tigers by the parent New York Islanders Saturday.

- Tickets for this and all 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, January 8 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- The Bruins come into the week on a six-game winning streak, and with only one regulation loss in their last 20 games (15-1-2-2).

- Bruin rookie forward Jake DeBrusk finished last week on a six-game point-scoring streak, with 4-2-6 during the run.

- The Wolf Pack are 1-2-0-1 in the season series vs. the Bruins thus far, with a 6-2 loss November 5 and a 2-1 shootout defeat December 11 to show for their previous visits to Providence.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Jeff Malcolm - returned by the Wolf Pack to Greenville (ECHL) December 29.

Garrett Noonan - recalled by the Wolf Pack from loan to Greenville (ECHL) December 31.

Brandon Alderson - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement January 2.

Nicklas Jensen - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 2.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Wed., January 4 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Thurs., January 5 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Fri., January 6 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Lehigh Valley)

Sat., January 7 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Bridgeport)

Sun., January 8 Game at Providence

Mon., January 9 No practice

Pack Tracks:

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. After this Friday, the next Friday-night home game is January 20, when the Pack host the Toronto Marlies at 7:15 PM.

Also on January 20, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 20th anniversary poster, compliments of Bud Light. That game also begins "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend", as the Wolf Pack celebrate and pay tribute to over four decades of Hartford hockey.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 25, when the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears in a 7:00 PM game.

At every Sunday Wolf Pack home game, the first 2,000 fans will receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes. The next Sunday Wolf Pack home date is February 19, a 5:00 PM game vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

