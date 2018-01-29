News Release

WOLF PACK WEEKLY: January 29-February 4, 2018

The Wolf Pack (20-20-3-3, 46 pts., .500) went into the AHL All-Star break on a roll, sweeping three games this past week to run a winning streak to a team season-high five games. On Wednesday night in Utica, Cole Schneider scored his second goal of the game at 2:20 of overtime to lift the Wolf Pack to a franchise-record third straight OT win, a 4-3 triumph over the Comets. The Wolf Pack then went beyond regulation for a fourth consecutive game, tying a franchise mark, on Friday at home vs. Charlotte, eventually prevailing 3-2 in a shootout. Boo Nieves had a goal and an assist in that game. Then, in a rematch with the Checkers on Saturday night at the XL Center, Alexandar Georgiev rang up his, and the Wolf Pack's, second shutout of the season, and second clean sheet in a span of four games, making 38 saves in a 4-0 Hartford win.

This week:

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Wolf Pack take on the arch-rival Providence Bruins in a home-and-home series. The Wolf Pack travel to the Dunkin' Donuts Center for a 7:05 PM game on Friday, and it's Wolf Pack and Bruins again at the XL Center on Saturday night at 7:00.

Friday, February 2 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 7:05 PM

- The Bruins (25-15-3-1, 54 pts., .614) had dropped into third place in the Atlantic Division as of the All-Star break, having gone 3-6-0-1 in their last ten games.

- The Wolf Pack have won their last two meetings with the P-Bruins, and are 2-1-0-1 in four head-to-head matchups on the year.

- Providence point-scoring leader Austin Czarnik (11-29-40 in 37 GP) comes into the week on a six-game point-scoring streak (2-6-8), and tied for fifth in the AHL in assists.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 3 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into this game receive a free Wolf Pack gym bag, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

- This is also Olympic Night, as the Wolf Pack will wear special Olympic-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the second intermission.

- The Wolf Pack have split a pair of previous home games against Providence, losing 5-0 in the teams' first meeting of the year November 4, and taking a 6-4 decision from the Bruins December 22.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 domestic beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Dan Catenacci - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 25.

Anthony DeAngelo - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 25.

Peter Holland - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 25.

Vinni Lettieri - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 25.

Dan DeSalvo - loaned by the Wolf Pack to Tulsa (ECHL) January 27.

Sergey Zborovskiy - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Greenville (ECHL) January 28.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Tue., January 30 No practice - All-Star break

Wed., January 31 No practice - All-Star break

Thurs., February 1 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Fri., February 2 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game at Providence)

Sat., February 3 10:30 - 11:00 AM, XL Center (game vs. Providence)

Sun., February 4 No practice

Mon., February 5 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, February 24, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins in a 7:00 PM game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a free Gordie Howe bobblehead, presented by XFNITY, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend".

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night date is February 23, when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, February 7, as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers visit for the Wolf Pack's 11:00 AM "Sonar's Edu-Skate" game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The next Wolf Pack Wednesday home outing is February 7, the "Sonar's Edu-Skate" school-day morning game vs. Bridgeport at 11:00 AM.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

