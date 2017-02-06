Wolf Pack Weekly, February 6-12

The Wolf Pack (17-25-3-2, 39 pts., .415) split a pair of non-divisional home games this past weekend, coming back from being down 1-0 and 2-1 to defeat the Utica Comets, 4-3, on Friday night and then falling 4-2 to the Rochester Americans Saturday evening. Justin Fontaine had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, Friday night, and John Gilmour and Marek Hrivik both had three assists, and Fontaine scored a shorthander in Saturday's game.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atlantic Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 47 34 10 3 0 71 0.755 166 111 1-0-0-0 7-3-0-0 1-0 624

2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 45 30 13 2 0 62 0.689 163 127 0-1-0-0 6-4-0-0 1-0 589

3 Providence Bruins 46 26 12 5 3 60 0.652 139 118 1-0-0-0 5-4-1-0 3-3 575

4 Hershey Bears 47 24 13 7 3 58 0.617 160 144 5-0-0-1 5-4-0-1 0-3 774

5 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 44 26 16 1 1 54 0.614 132 128 0-1-0-0 8-2-0-0 4-1 702

6 Springfield Thunderbirds 45 17 20 6 2 42 0.467 112 130 1-0-0-0 2-7-1-0 1-2 633

7 Hartford Wolf Pack 47 17 25 3 2 39 0.415 125 165 0-1-0-0 4-5-0-1 3-2 582

North Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Syracuse Crunch 46 23 14 4 5 55 0.598 139 135 0-1-0-0 4-4-2-0 2-5 758

2 Albany Devils 47 26 19 1 1 54 0.574 129 127 0-2-0-0 5-4-1-0 2-1 805

3 St. John's IceCaps 47 21 20 5 1 48 0.511 129 145 0-2-0-0 3-6-1-0 3-1 770

4 Toronto Marlies 45 21 21 2 1 45 0.500 132 123 1-0-0-0 6-4-0-0 1-1 675

5 Utica Comets 44 18 18 6 2 44 0.500 110 126 0-2-1-1 6-2-1-1 0-2 536

6 Binghamton Senators 45 19 23 2 1 41 0.456 115 144 1-0-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-1 493

7 Rochester Americans 47 20 25 0 2 42 0.447 129 151 1-0-0-0 4-5-0-1 1-2 536

Central Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Grand Rapids Griffins 45 29 13 1 2 61 0.678 150 107 0-1-0-0 6-4-0-0 1-2 448

2 Milwaukee Admirals 45 26 15 2 2 56 0.622 125 124 2-0-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-2 745

3 Chicago Wolves 48 26 16 3 3 58 0.604 159 132 1-0-0-0 5-4-0-1 1-3 640

4 Iowa Wild 48 24 19 4 1 53 0.552 122 126 6-0-2-0 7-1-2-0 3-1 528

5 Cleveland Monsters 43 20 18 2 3 45 0.523 106 118 0-1-1-0 3-5-1-1 4-3 572

6 Charlotte Checkers 46 20 23 3 0 43 0.467 113 128 1-0-0-0 6-3-1-0 1-0 529

7 Manitoba Moose 45 18 22 3 2 41 0.456 112 139 0-2-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-2 626

8 Rockford IceHogs 47 14 23 7 3 38 0.404 110 161 0-3-4-0 2-4-4-0 3-3 670

Pacific Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 San Jose Barracuda 39 24 11 1 3 52 0.667 136 99 5-0-0-0 7-3-0-0 0-3 513

2 Ontario Reign 41 23 10 8 0 54 0.659 130 120 0-1-1-0 5-3-2-0 2-0 605

3 San Diego Gulls 39 23 12 2 2 50 0.641 122 106 10-0-0-1 9-0-0-1 2-2 556

4 Tucson Roadrunners 40 21 14 5 0 47 0.588 116 129 0-1-0-0 4-5-1-0 2-0 609

5 Bakersfield Condors 40 19 16 4 1 43 0.538 117 115 4-0-0-0 6-4-0-0 1-1 444

6 Stockton Heat 41 19 17 4 1 43 0.524 121 118 0-5-1-0 1-8-1-0 0-1 700

7 Texas Stars 44 21 20 1 2 45 0.511 139 148 1-0-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-2 668

8 San Antonio Rampage 47 21 22 4 0 46 0.489 121 135 0-1-0-0 5-3-2-0 1-0 612

This week:

The Wolf Pack start a run of four straight on the road with visits to Springfield Friday night (7:05 PM faceoff) and Hershey Saturday (7:00).

Friday, February 10 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- The Thunderbirds come into the week three points ahead of the Wolf Pack for sixth place in the Atlantic Division, after stopping a three-game skid with a 5-2 win at Bridgeport Saturday night.

- This is the Wolf Pack's first look at the Thunderbirds since December 30, when they lost 3-2 in their only previous trip to Springfield, and only the teams' fourth meeting of the season. The Thunderbirds have won the last two, after a 3-2 shootout win by the Wolf Pack in the first encounter November 16 in Hartford.

- Winger Kyle Rau, who has played in 24 NHL games with the parent Florida Panthers this year, had a hat trick for Springfield Saturday in Bridgeport, in the Thunderbirds' 5-2 victory over the red-hot Sound Tigers.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 11 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at Giant Center, 7:00 PM

- The Wolf Pack were victorious in their only other Giant Center visit this season, defeating the Bears by a score of 5-4 December 17. The two clubs have split a pair of meetings in Hartford.

- Since coming into the teams' last encounter 1-7-2-0 in their previous ten games, the Bears are 5-0-0-1 in their last six, including a 5-4 win over the Wolf Pack in that last meeting January 25 at the XL Center.

- Hershey's top point-getter, former Wolf Pack Chris Bourque (14-25-39 in 47 GP), has points in six of the Bears' last seven games (5-2-7), to climb into a tie for sixth in the AHL in points.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

- Tuesday, February 7, 8:30 AM, Northeast Elementary School, 69 East St., Vernon/Rockville, CT

Sonar, the Wolf Pack's beloved mascot, welcomes Northeast Elementary students for their school day.

- Sunday, February 12, 12:00 noon, Chase Family Arena, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT

Sonar joins a "Furternity" of fellow mascots at University of Hartford's "Mascot Day with the Hawks".

Recent Transactions:

Magnus Hellberg - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers February 2, and returned to the Wolf Pack later that night.

Tommy Thompson - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement February 4.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Tue., February 7 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Wed., February 8 time TBD, XL Center

Thurs., February 9 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Fri., February 10 10:00 - 10:30 AM, Champions Skating Center (game at Springfield)

Sat., February 11 Game at Hershey

Sun., February 12 No practice

Mon., February 13 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's next home game is Sunday, February 19, when the Pack host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 5:00 PM, and that is "Sonar Saves Pet Adoption Night". Fans can take a look at a number of Sonar's lovable little friends who are in need of good homes with loving families. Also, at every Sunday Wolf Pack home game, the first 2,000 fans receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. After this Friday, the next Friday-night home date is February 24, when the Pack host the Hershey Bears at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is the Wolf Pack's next home game, Sunday, February 19, when the Wolf Pack host the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 5:00 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

