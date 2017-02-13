Wolf Pack Weekly, February 13-19

The Wolf Pack (18-26-3-2, 41 pts., .418) managed a split of a set of Atlantic Division road games this past Friday and Saturday. On Friday night in Springfield, the Wolf Pack were outshot 34-16, but Brandon Halverson made 32 saves for his third straight win, and Adam Tambellini struck for his first professional hat trick, to lift Hartford to a 3-2 win. The Wolf Pack were unable to come back fully from a 2-0 first-period deficit in Hershey Saturday, though, falling to the Bears by a score of 4-2. Nicklas Jensen upped his team-leading, and AHL career-high, goal total to 21 with a tally in that game.

This week:

The Wolf Pack finish a stretch of four straight road contests with a pair of back-to-back games at Lehigh Valley Friday and Saturday, both 7:05 PM starts, and then begin a run of six out of seven at home Sunday vs. Springfield. That game faces off at 5:00.

Friday, February 17 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the PPL Center, 7:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack are 3-2-0-0 vs. the Phantoms this season and have won both of their previous visits to Allentown, 5-4 in overtime October 22 and 3-1 on November 26.

- Lehigh Valley split a pair of home games vs. the St. John's IceCaps this past weekend, with a 4-2 victory Friday night and a 4-3 setback on Saturday.

- Boyd Gordon, a veteran of 706 career NHL games, is scoreless with 21 penalty minutes in six games since being assigned to the Phantoms by the parent Philadelphia Flyers January 14.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 18 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the PPL Center, 7:05 PM

- Lehigh Valley owns the third-best home record in the AHL, with a mark of 17-6-1-0 (35 pts., .729) at the PPL Center.

- The Wolf Pack are .500 on the road for the season, at 10-10-1-2, and are 6-1-0-0 in seven all-time visits to the PPL Center.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, February 19 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 5:00 PM

- This is "Sonar Saves Pet Adoption Night". Fans can take a look at a number of Sonar's lovable little friends who are in need of good homes with loving families.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Sunday home game of the season, fans can take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- Also at every Sunday Wolf Pack home game this season, the first 2,000 fans will receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes.

- After Friday night's 3-2 win over the Thunderbirds in Springfield, the Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-0 in the season series between the two teams, and the I-91 rivals have also split a pair of previous meetings at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack were victorious November 16, 3-2 in overtime, and the Thunderbirds scored a 4-2 win December 7.

- The Thunderbirds, who enter the week two points ahead of the Wolf Pack for the sixth-place spot in the Atlantic Division, have lost four straight games (0-3-1-0) and are 1-6-1-0 in their last eight.

- Defenseman Dylan McIlrath, who played 186 games in a Wolf Pack/Whale uniform from 2010-11 through earlier this season, is now with the Thunderbirds, assigned February 1 by the parent Florida Panthers, who acquired him from the New York Rangers November 8 in exchange for Steven Kampfer.

- Tickets for this and all 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

- Thursday, February 16, 5:00 PM, World Wide Wines, 480 Queen St., Southington, CT

Sonar, the Wolf Pack's lovable mascot, welcomes shoppers as part of the Wolf Pack's partnership with ROGO Distributors and Coors Light.

- Saturday, February 18, 11:00 AM - 12:00 noon, PetSmart, 1520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Manchester, CT

Sonar joins Pack Leaders Dog Rescue of CT in promoting "Sonar Saves Pet Adoption Night".

- Saturday, February 18, 12:00 noon, Chase Family Arena, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT

Sonar and Torpedo join a "Furternity" of fellow mascots for the snow-day makeup of University of Hartford's "Mascot Day with the Hawks".

- Saturday, February 18, 2:30 PM, Cornerstone Christian Academy, 236 Main St., Manchester, CT

Sonar meets and greets youngsters in support of Cornerstone's night at the Pack.

Recent Transactions:

Tommy Thompson - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement February 11.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Tue., February 14 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Wed., February 15 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Thurs., February 16 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Fri., February 17 Game at Lehigh Valley

Sat., February 18 Game at Lehigh Valley

Sun., February 19 9:00 - 9:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Springfield)

Mon., February 20 No practice

Pack Tracks:

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. The next Friday-night home date is February 24, when the Pack host the Hershey Bears at 7:15 PM.

Also on February 24, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive the fourth of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards being given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set will be comprised of the group of the players chosen as the top five all-time in franchise history.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Sunday, the next Family Value Pack game is next Sunday, February 26, when the Wolf Pack host the Binghamton Senators in a 5:00 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

