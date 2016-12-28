Wolf Pack Weekly, December 28-January 1

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (11-15-3-1, 26 pts., .433) stretched a winning streak to a team season-high four games, with wins last Wednesday at Syracuse (5-4) and Monday night in Bridgeport (5-2), but then dropped a 3-2 decision to the Providence Bruins at the XL Center on Tuesday evening. Nicklas Jensen extended a point-scoring streak to a team season-best nine games (7-5-12) with five points in the three games (3-2-5), including a natural hat trick, the Wolf Pack's first three-goal game of the season, in Monday's win.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atlantic Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 29 21 5 3 0 45 0.776 100 62 7-0-0-0 8-1-1-0 1-0 353

2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 29 20 8 1 0 41 0.707 108 78 0-1-0-0 7-3-0-0 1-0 328

3 Hershey Bears 29 17 6 4 2 40 0.690 104 76 2-0-0-0 6-2-1-1 0-2 499

4 Providence Bruins 31 17 7 4 3 41 0.661 93 86 4-0-0-0 9-1-0-0 2-3 358

5 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 28 16 12 0 0 32 0.571 87 84 0-5-0-0 4-6-0-0 3-0 499

6 Springfield Thunderbirds 28 11 12 3 2 27 0.482 70 82 0-3-0-0 4-5-1-0 0-2 371

7 Hartford Wolf Pack 30 11 15 3 1 26 0.433 84 114 0-1-0-0 4-5-0-1 3-1 375

North Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Syracuse Crunch 28 16 9 0 3 35 0.625 89 80 0-3-0-0 5-4-0-1 1-3 451

2 Albany Devils 30 16 13 0 1 33 0.550 83 82 0-1-0-0 4-6-0-0 2-1 542

3 St. John's IceCaps 30 15 12 3 0 33 0.550 88 90 2-0-2-0 5-3-2-0 3-0 522

4 Toronto Marlies 28 13 13 1 1 28 0.500 80 77 0-1-0-0 3-7-0-0 0-1 464

5 Utica Comets 28 10 14 3 1 24 0.429 67 87 0-3-2-1 3-4-2-1 0-1 374

6 Rochester Americans 30 12 17 0 1 25 0.417 83 102 1-0-0-0 4-6-0-0 0-1 371

7 Binghamton Senators 30 10 17 2 1 23 0.383 70 100 0-2-0-0 5-4-1-0 0-1 341

Central Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Grand Rapids Griffins 28 18 7 1 2 39 0.696 96 68 4-0-0-0 7-1-1-1 1-2 262

2 Milwaukee Admirals 28 17 8 2 1 37 0.661 84 79 0-3-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-1 430

3 Cleveland Monsters 29 15 11 1 2 33 0.569 79 84 7-0-0-1 8-1-0-1 2-2 418

4 Chicago Wolves 31 15 11 3 2 35 0.565 100 89 2-0-0-0 5-2-2-1 0-2 438

5 Manitoba Moose 28 12 12 2 2 28 0.500 73 90 1-0-0-0 3-5-1-1 1-2 441

6 Iowa Wild 31 14 14 2 1 31 0.500 79 88 1-0-0-0 5-4-1-0 3-1 376

7 Rockford IceHogs 29 10 14 2 3 25 0.431 71 93 0-1-0-0 3-4-1-2 3-3 435

8 Charlotte Checkers 30 11 17 2 0 24 0.400 71 89 0-4-0-0 2-7-1-0 0-0 345

Pacific Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Tucson Roadrunners 23 14 6 3 0 31 0.674 75 77 3-0-0-0 5-4-1-0 2-0 335

2 Stockton Heat 26 16 7 2 1 35 0.673 91 68 0-1-1-0 6-2-1-1 0-1 369

3 Ontario Reign 26 15 6 5 0 35 0.673 85 78 4-0-0-0 8-1-1-0 1-0 442

4 San Jose Barracuda 23 13 6 1 3 30 0.652 80 59 5-0-1-0 7-1-1-1 0-3 246

5 Texas Stars 28 15 11 1 1 32 0.571 102 101 0-1-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-1 487

6 San Diego Gulls 25 11 11 2 1 25 0.500 71 83 0-5-1-1 2-6-1-1 2-1 373

7 Bakersfield Condors 25 10 10 4 1 25 0.500 67 70 0-2-2-1 4-2-3-1 1-1 256

8 San Antonio Rampage 30 13 15 2 0 28 0.467 71 85 1-0-0-0 4-5-1-0 1-0 412

This week:

The Wolf Pack finish out calendar year 2016 with a two-game weekend. The Pack make their first visit of the season to Springfield on Friday night, hooking up with the Thunderbirds for a 7:05 PM game, and then are back home on Saturday night to celebrate New Year's Eve with a contest against the Albany Devils. That game features a special holiday start time of 5:00.

Friday, December 30 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- This is the third game of a ten-game season series between the Wolf Pack and their I-91 rivals the Thunderbirds, and Hartford's first of five trips on the year to the MassMutual Center. The two clubs have split a pair of battles at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack winning 3-2 in a shootout November 16 and Springfield taking a 4-2 decision on December 7.

- The Wolf Pack were 4-0-0-0 in Springfield last year against the Thunderbirds' predecessors the Falcons, and have an all-time record of 52(W)-31(L)-5(T)-7(OTL)-3(SOL) at the MassMutual Center.

- The Wolf Pack have crept to within one point of the 11-12-3-2 (27 pts., .482) Thunderbirds, who have lost three straight.

- Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored two goals in Springfield's last game, a 5-3 loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Tuesday night, in his first game back in the Thunderbird lineup after a ten-game absence.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, December 31 vs. the Albany Devils (New Jersey) at the XL Center, 5:00 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into the game will receive the third of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards that will be given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set will be comprised of the third group of the players chosen as the top 20 all-time in franchise history.

- The Wolf Pack have partnered with First Night Hartford 2017 to offer a special First Night ticket discount package for this game. The package, which is available for $25 for adults and $12 for kids 12 or younger, includes a Blue-Section ticket to the game and a First Night wristband, good for admission to all of the multiple First Night Hartford New Year's Eve celebration activities. To order the special First Night package, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com, visit the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center or call (877) 522-8499, and use the promo code FIRSTNIGHT.

- After going 12-6-0-0 in their first 18 games of the season, the Devils have won only four of their last 12 (4-7-0-1).

- Rookie John Quenneville leads the Devil club in points and assists, with 8-15-23, and ranks fourth among AHL first-year pros in both of those categories.

- This is the second of two visits on the year by Albany to the XL Center. The Devils came back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to win the first encounter November 25, 4-3 in overtime.

- Tickets for this and all 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.979espn.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

- Wednesday, December 28, 4:00-5:00 PM, Bushnell Park Skating Rink, Downtown Hartford

Wolf Pack players Allan McPherson, Boo Nieves and Ahti Oksanen are scheduled to join Sonar, the Wolf Pack's beloved mascot, for a holiday skate and autograph signing at Bushnell Park's outdoor rink.

Recent Transactions:

Brandon Halverson - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 27, and returned to the Wolf Pack later that night.

Jeff Malcolm - recalled by the Wolf Pack from loan to Greenville (ECHL) December 27.

Nick Niedert - signed by the Wolf Pack to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement December 27, and released later that night.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Thurs., December 29 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Fri., December 30 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game at Springfield)

Sat., December 31 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Albany)

Sun., January 1 No practice

Mon., January 2 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Pack Tracks:

On Saturday, January 7, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:30 PM game, the Wolf Pack will "red out" the rink. The first 5,000 fans will receive a free red Wolf Pack t-shirt, courtesy of CT-DOT.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. The next Friday-night home game is January 6, when the Pack host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 25, when the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears in a 7:00 PM game.

At every Sunday Wolf Pack home game, the first 2,000 fans will receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes. The next Sunday Wolf Pack home date is February 19, a 5:00 PM game vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., In addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.