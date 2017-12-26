Wolf Pack Weekly, December 26-31

News Release

The Wolf Pack (13-13-3-3, 32 pts., .500) climbed back to the .500 mark for the season this past week, by winning two out of three games. The Wolf Pack scored its first overtime win of the season Wednesday night at Lehigh Valley, with Anthony DeAngelo netting the game-winner and adding an assist, and Caleb Herbert striking for a goal and an assist in his Wolf Pack debut. Hartford then put up four goals in the third period Friday night at home vs. division-leading Providence, on the way to a 6-4 victory over the Bruins. Gabriel Fontaine had the game-winning goal, a shorthander, and an assist, and Scott Kosmachuk and Peter Holland both also had a goal and an assist each. On Saturday at the XL Center, though, a Wolf Pack streak of nine straight games with at least a standings point (6-0-1-2) came to an end, in a 5-1 loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

This week:

The Wolf Pack finish out calendar year 2017 with a pair of games this weekend. Hartford visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 date this Friday night, and then the Springfield Thunderbirds come to the XL Center for a 7:00 contest on Saturday evening.

Friday, December 29 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh) at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack snapped a streak of ten straight losses in head-to-head competition with the Penguins (a franchise record for most consecutive losses vs. a single opponent) in the teams' last meeting December 15 at the XL Center, defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7-3. In the Wolf Pack's first visit of the year to Wilkes-Barre October 21, the Penguins prevailed, 3-2 in a shootout.

- The Penguins (16-9-2-1, 35 pts., 625) enter the week having fallen into fourth place in the Atlantic Division, after going 4-7-2-0 in their last 13 games.

- Seventeenth-year pro goaltender Michael Leighton was assigned to the Penguins by parent-club Pittsburgh last Tuesday, after having been acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and won his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton debut Friday night, making 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory vs. Binghamton.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, December 30 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into this game will take home a Wolf Pack player trading card set, presented by CM Concessions.

- The Wolf Pack are 3-3-0-1 on the season vs. the Thunderbirds, and have won two of the previous three meetings between the two clubs at the XL Center.

- The Thunderbirds (13-18-1-1, 28 pts., .424) headed into the Christmas holiday on a 3-0-0-1 run, and are four points behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings.

- Thunderbird forwards Juho Lammikko and Curtis Valk are tied for the team scoring lead in the season series vs. the Wolf Pack, with 2-4-6 apiece.

- Tickets for this and all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

None.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Wed., December 27 No practice

Thurs., December 28 Travel day, practice in Wilkes-Barre

Fri., December 29 Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sat., December 30 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Springfield)

Sun., December 31 11:00 AM - 12:00 noon, Champions Skating Center

Mon., January 1 No practice

Wolf Pack Holiday Pack:

The Wolf Pack Holiday Pack, the perfect holiday gift for any hockey fan, is available now through the end of December. The Holiday Pack includes: a limited-edition Wolf Pack mini-stick, autographed by a Wolf Pack player, complete with a certificate of authenticity; two (2) Red-level Flex Vouchers, good for any remaining 2017-18 Wolf Pack home game (subject to availability); and a $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift card. The cost of the Holiday Pack, which is a $75 value, is only $56. The Wolf Pack Holiday Pack can be purchased by calling 855-762-6451 and speaking with a Wolf Pack ticket representative, or by visiting www.hartfordwolfpack.com/holiday.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, January 6, when the Wolf Pack host the Syracuse Crunch in a 7:00 PM game, the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack scarf, presented by Aetna.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night date is January 19, when they host the Utica Comets at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Sunday, January 7, when the Springfield Thunderbirds visit for a 5:00 PM tilt.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The next Wolf Pack Wednesday home outing is February 7, the "Sonar's Edu-Skate" school-day morning game vs. Bridgeport at 11:00 AM.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

