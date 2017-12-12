Wolf Pack Updates

News Release

The Wolf Pack (8-12-3-1, 20 pts., .417) banked three out of a possible six points in a three-game week this past week. After a 3-1 loss at home to Springfield on Wednesday night, the Wolf Pack came back from 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 deficits in Rochester on Friday, to defeat the Americans 5-4 in a shootout. It was the Toronto Marlies who came back on the Wolf Pack, though, Saturday at Toronto, as a 3-1 third-period lead slipped away on the Wolf Pack in a 4-3 overtime loss. Rookie Ryan Gropp scored in both Friday\'s and Saturday\'s games, including a two-goal effort Saturday for his first multiple-point game as a pro, and Scott Kosmachuk netted the tying goal with 4:23 left in Friday\'s third period, and also had the shootout winner.

Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin\' Donuts Center Providence.

This is the Wolf Pack\'s first of five trips on the year to Providence, where they were 1-3-0-1 in five visits last season. In the first matchup of the year between the Wolf Pack and Bruins, November 4 at the XL Center, Providence prevailed by a score of 5-0, the Wolf Pack\'s only shutout-against thus far on the season.

The P-Bruins (13-6-2-0, 28 pts., .667) come into the week winners of four straight and six of their last seven, and only percentage points behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the Atlantic Division lead.

Providence goaltender Jordan Binnington made 33 saves in the Bruins\' 5-0 blanking of the Wolf Pack November 4 in Hartford, and currently ranks fourth among AHL netminders in goals-against average (1.83) and tied for fifth in save percentage (93.0).

