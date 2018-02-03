Wolf Pack to Hold Whalers/Wolf Pack Alumni Game

News Release

HARTFORD - Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced that a special Whalers/Wolf Pack Alumni Game will be played prior to the Wolf Pack's home game Saturday, February 24th vs. the Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

A team of former Whalers and Wolf Pack players will face off against the Hartford Police Athletic League squad at 4:15 PM on February 24. Fans can attend the Alumni Game by purchasing a special $10 add-on ticket, in addition to their Wolf Pack ticket for that night's game. Proceeds from the Alumni Game will benefit the Police Athletic League, and Alumni Game tickets can be purchased. Tickets for the February 24 Wolf Pack game are available.

Following the Alumni Game, the Whalers alumni will conduct an autograph session in the XL Center Atrium from 6:00-7:00 PM.

Also at the February 24 game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a Gordie Howe bobblehead, presented by Xfinity. Faceoff that night is 7:00 PM.

The following players are scheduled to take part in the Alumni Game: Norm Barnes Bill Bennett Yvon Corriveau Bob Crawford Scott Daniels David Jensen Brian Propp Steven Rice Blaine Stoughton Terry Virtue Terry Yake

In addition to those former Wolf Pack and Whaler stalwarts, Marty Howe will be on hand for the autograph session, but will not be skating in the game.

