Wolf Pack Sign Tommy Thompson to PTO

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD- Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Tommy Thompson to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Thompson, a 26-year-old rookie out of St. Lawrence University, played one game with the Wolf Pack on an earlier PTO, going scoreless with one shot on goal. In 43 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the 6-1, 196-pound Thompson has 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points, plus 21 penalty minutes. He is tied for third on the Greenville club in goals and tied for fifth in points.

The Wolf Pack's next action is this Friday night, February 24, when the Hershey Bears come to the XL Center for a 7:15 PM game. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 and $2 beers through the start of the second period, and the first 2,000 fans will receive the fourth of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards being given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set is comprised of the group of the players chosen as the top five all-time in franchise history.

Tickets for all remaining Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.