Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Drew Fielding to PTO

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, February 17, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed goaltender Drew Fielding to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Fielding, a third-year pro, comes to the Wolf Pack from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. In 22 games this season, the 6-0, 188-pound Fielding is 12-7-1, with a 3.33 goals-against average and an 89.3% save percentage. The 28-year-old Burlington, Ontario native also has rung up two shutouts, tied for second-most in the ECHL.

In 2016-17, Fielding saw action in 13 games with the Thunder, going 6-6-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an 87.1% save percentage, and also played four ECHL contests for the Reading Royals (3-0-0, 1.19 GAA, 96.1 save percentage, one shutout). Prior to joining the Thunder, Fielding played three games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, posting an 0-2-1 mark with a 3.09 GAA and a 90.2% save percentage.

In 70 career ECHL outings with the Thunder, Royals and Brampton Beast, Fielding has compiled a record of 33-25-6, with a 3.03 goals-against average, a 90.0% save percentage and six shutouts. Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons of Division III hockey for the University of St. Thomas, leading the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in goals-against average for four straight years, and in save percentage in each of his last three seasons. His college career totals included: 83 GP, 52-22-8, 1.66 GAA, 93.3% save percentage, 19 shutouts.

DREW FIELDING'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP W-L-T/SOL GAA Sv % SHO GP W-L GAA Sv % SHO

2011-12 U. St. Thomas MIAC 12 9-3-0 2.08 0.917 1 --- --- --- --- ---

2012-13 U. St. Thomas MIAC 21 10-8-2 1.69 0.929 5 --- --- --- --- ---

2013-14 U. St. Thomas MIAC 27 20-5-2 1.43 0.942 7 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 U. St. Thomas MIAC 23 13-6-4 1.67 0.934 6 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Adirondack ECHL 25 11-11-2 2.68 0.914 2 1 0-0 3.00 0.800 0

Brampton ECHL 6 1-1-2 3.18 0.880 0 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Pensacola SPHL 3 0-2-1 3.09 0.902 0 --- --- --- --- ---

Reading ECHL 4 3-0-0 1.19 0.961 1 --- --- --- --- ---

Adirondack ECHL 13 6-6-1 3.62 0.871 1 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Adirondack ECHL 22 12-7-1 3.33 0.893 2 --- --- --- --- ---

The Wolf Pack continue a six-game road trip tonight, with a visit to Allentown, PA to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Friday, February 23, a 7:15 PM contest vs. the Hershey Bears at the XL Center. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

