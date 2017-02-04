Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tommy Thompson to PTO

HARTFORD-Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Tommy Thompson to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Thompson, 26, a rookie out of St. Lawrence University, has skated in 40 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this year. The 6-1, 196-pound Londonderry, NH native leads the Swamp Rabbits in goals with 14, and also has 13 assists for 27 points, good for third on the team.

Last season, Thompson played in eight games with Greenville following the conclusion of his Senior season at St. Lawrence, registering two goals and four penalty minutes. In 37 games with St. Lawrence in 2015-16, he had nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points, plus 22 PIM. Those totals tied him for fourth on the Saints' team in goals and for fifth in points.

TOMMY THOMPSON'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2011-12 St. Lawrence Univ. ECAC 36 3 0 3 14 --- --- --- --- ---

2012-13 St. Lawrence Univ. ECAC 31 5 5 10 30 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 St. Lawrence Univ. ECAC 37 9 14 23 34 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 St. Lawrence Univ. ECAC 37 9 12 21 22 --- --- --- --- ---

Greenville ECHL 8 2 0 2 4 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Greenville ECHL 40 14 13 27 19

