Wolf Pack Sign Forward Shawn O\\"Donnell to PTO

News Release

Fifth-year Pro Played 128 Games with Wolf Pack from 2013-16

HARTFORD, January 18, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Shawn O'Donnell to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

O'Donnell, who is in his fifth year of pro hockey out of St. Mary's University, enters his second stint with the Wolf Pack. In previous action with the team, from 2013-14 through 2015-16, the 6-1, 192-pound O'Donnell logged 128 games, chalking up seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, along with 208 penalty minutes.

This season, O'Donnell, a 29-year-old native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has skated in 28 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists for 36 points, while serving 13 minutes in penalties. Those numbers are good for second on the Cyclones team in assists and third in points. Last year with Cincinnati, O'Donnell had 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points, along with 37 PIM, in 47 games, placing him third on the club in points and assists. He also suited up for six AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, going scoreless with 12 PIM.

In 134 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Admirals, O'Donnell has totaled seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, plus 220 penalty minutes. In 92 career ECHL contests with the Cyclones, the Greenville Road Warriors and the Florida Everblades, he has amassed 32 goals and 58 assists for 90 points, along with 71 PIM.

SHAWN O'DONNELL'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2009-10 St. Mary's Univ. AUS 27 2 7 9 14 --- --- --- --- ---

2010-11 St. Mary's Univ. AUS 28 4 8 12 14 --- --- --- --- ---

2011-12 St. Mary's Univ. AUS 20 4 11 15 22 --- --- --- --- ---

2012-13 St. Mary's Univ. AUS 28 14 12 26 34 --- --- --- --- ---

Florida ECHL 5 1 3 4 2 12 0 2 2 17

2013-14 Wolf Pack AHL 57 3 7 10 85 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 Wolf Pack AHL 42 3 3 6 69 13 0 2 2 12

Greenville ECHL 12 3 5 8 19 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Wolf Pack AHL 29 1 1 2 54 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Cincinnati ECHL 47 14 28 42 37 --- --- --- --- ---

Milwaukee AHL 6 0 0 0 12 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Cincinnati ECHL 28 14 22 36 13

The Wolf Pack are back home at the XL Center this Friday, January 19, when the Utica Comets visit for a 7:15 contest. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

