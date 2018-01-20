Wolf Pack Sign Forward Chris Langkow to PTO

Hartford Wolf Pack

January 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack

News Release

HARTFORD - Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Chris Langkow to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

This is the second Wolf Pack PTO of the season for Langkow, an eighth-year pro out of the Western Hockey League who skated in five games with the club in an earlier stint. He produced a goal and an assist in those five contests, and has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points, along with 19 penalty minutes, in 28 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers this season. The 28-year-old Langkow leads the Railers in assists and is tied for the team leadership in points.

