Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Desmond Bergin to PTO

HARTFORD, February 8, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Desmond Bergin to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Bergin, a second-year pro out of Harvard University, comes to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. The 5-11, 190-pound native of Natick, MA has skated in 42 games with the Thunder this season and leads team defensemen in points, goals and assists, and ranks third overall on the team in assists, with 10-21-31 in 42 games. The 25-year-old Bergin has also registered 16 penalty minutes and a +3, and his ten goals are good for a tie for second among all ECHL blueliners.

Bergin spent his first pro campaign last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, and had seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points, along with ten PIM, in 60 games. His +8 rating was the second-best among Swamp Rabbit defensemen and tied him for third overall on the team.

Prior to turning pro, Bergin played in a total of 117 games in a four-year career at Harvard, amassing four goals and 24 assists for 28 points, plus 48 PIM.

DESMOND BERGIN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2012-13 Harvard Univ. ECAC 17 3 3 6 6 --- --- --- --- ---

2013-14 Harvard Univ. ECAC 29 0 3 3 16 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 Harvard Univ. ECAC 37 1 8 9 10 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Harvard Univ. ECAC 34 0 10 10 16 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Greenville ECHL 60 7 19 26 10 5 0 1 1 4

2017-18 Adirondack ECHL 42 10 21 31 16

