Wolf Pack Return Jeff Malcolm to Greenville

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, December 29, 2016: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has returned goaltender Jeff Malcolm on loan to its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Malcolm played his first AHL game of the season Tuesday night at the XL Center, making 26 saves in a 3-2 Wolf Pack loss to Providence, after having been recalled from the Swamp Rabbits earlier in the day. In 14 games with Greenville this season, the fourth-year pro out of Yale University is 5-7-2, with a 3.86 goals-against average and an 89.7% save percentage.

The next action for the Wolf Pack is a trip to Springfield to battle the Thunderbirds tomorrow night, Friday, December 30. Faceoff is 7:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The Wolf Pack are next on home ice on New Year's Eve, this Saturday, December 31, taking on the Albany Devils in a 5:00 game. The Wolf Pack have partnered with First Night Hartford 2017 to offer a special First Night ticket discount package for that game, available for $25 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 or younger. The package includes a Blue-Section ticket to the New Year's Eve game and a First Night wristband, good for admission to all of the multiple First Night Hartford New Year's Eve Celebration activities. To order the special First Night package, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com, visit the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center or call (877) 522-8499, and use the promo code FIRSTNIGHT.

Also at Saturday's game, the first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive the third of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards that will be given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set will be comprised of the third group of the players chosen as the top 20 all-time in franchise history.

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

