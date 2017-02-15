Wolf Pack Return Allan McPherson, Spiro Goulakos To ECHL Greenville

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD-Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Allan McPherson from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement, and has returned defenseman Spiro Goulakos on loan to its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

McPherson, who had been with the Wolf Pack since December 5, skated in 28 games with Hartford, contributing one goal and three assists for four points and serving 14 minutes in penalties. Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, the third-year pro out of Clarkson University had logged seven games with the Swamp Rabbits, producing one goal and three assists for four points and registering one minor penalty.

Goulakos, who had been recalled by the Wolf Pack from Greenville January 28, played five games in his first Wolf Pack stint, chipping in two assists and posting four PIM. In 31 games with the Swamp Rabbits, the second-year pro out of Colgate University has struck for 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points, and has amassed 53 penalty minutes.

The Wolf Pack's next game is this Friday night, February 17, the first of back-to-back games in Allentown, PA vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Faceoff is 7:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next Wolf Pack home game is this Sunday, February 19, a 5:00 game vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds, and that is "Sonar Saves Pet Adoption Night". Fans can take a look at a number of Sonar's lovable little friends who are in need of good homes with loving families. Sunday is also another "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack" game. The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

Tickets for all remaining Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.