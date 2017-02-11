Wolf Pack Release Tommy Thompson from PTO

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD-Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Tommy Thompson from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Thompson appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack, making his AHL debut in last Saturday's 4-2 home loss to Rochester after having joined the Wolf Pack earlier in the day. In 40 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, this year, the rookie out of St. Lawrence University has 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points, along with 19 penalty minutes.

The Wolf Pack are in action tonight in Hershey, taking on the division-rival Bears in a 7:00 PM game.

The next Wolf Pack home game is Sunday, February 19, a 5:00 game vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds, and that is "Sonar Saves Pet Adoption Night". Fans can take a look at a number of Sonar's lovable little friends who are in need of good homes with loving families. February 19 is also another "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack" game. The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

Tickets for all remaining Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2017

