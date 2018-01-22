Wolf Pack Release Chris Langkow from PTO

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
Forward Played two Games in Latest Stint with Hartford
HARTFORD, January 22, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Chris Langkow from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.
Langkow signed his second PTO of the season with the Wolf Pack on Friday, and was scoreless, with two shots on goal, in two games in his latest stint with the team. All told, in seven games in a Wolf Pack uniform on the year, Langkow has 1-1-2 with eight shots on goal.
In 28 games this season with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL, Langkow has totaled nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points, along with 19 penalty minutes.
The Wolf Pack's next action is this Wednesday night, January 24, when they travel to Utica to battle the Comets. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.
The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Friday, January 26, when the Charlotte Checkers visit the XL Center for a 7:15 contest. The first 2,000 fans into that game will receive a free Wolf Pack winter hat, courtesy of Aetna, and, as at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.
Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.
