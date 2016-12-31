Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Garrett Noonan From Greenville

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD- Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled defenseman Garrett Noonan from its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Noonan, a third-year pro out of Boston University who signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack just prior to the start of this season, has skated in 19 games with the Swamp Rabbits, registering eight assists and 18 penalty minutes. Noonan split his first two pro years between the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL and the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, logging 17 games with Milwaukee last season (0-1-1, 8 PIM) and notching 9-34-43, with 61 PIM, in 55 games with Cincinnati. Those totals led Cyclone defensemen in points, goals and assists.

A fourth-round pick (112th overall) by the Nashville Predators in the 2011 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old Noonan has totaled four goals and six assists for ten points, plus 25 PIM, in 57 career AHL games and ten goals and 51 assists for 61 points, along with 101 PIM, in 97 career ECHL appearances. Prior to turning pro, he skated in 144 total games in four seasons with Boston University, posting 30 goals and 51 assists for 81 points, with 289 PIM.

GARRETT NOONAN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Boston Univ. H-East 38 4 11 15 89 --- --- --- --- ---

2011-12 Boston Univ. H-East 38 16 11 27 64 --- --- --- --- ---

2012-13 Boston Univ. H-East 34 6 13 19 94 --- --- --- --- ---

2013-14 Boston Univ. H-East 34 4 16 20 42 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 Milwaukee AHL 40 4 5 9 17 --- --- --- --- ---

Cincinnati ECHL 23 1 9 10 22 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Milwaukee AHL 17 0 1 1 8 --- --- --- --- ---

Cincinnati ECHL 55 9 34 43 61 5 0 1 1 8

2016-17 Greenville ECHL 19 0 8 8 18

The Wolf Pack are in action today at the XL Center, taking on the Albany Devils in a 5:00 PM game. The Wolf Pack have partnered with First Night Hartford 2017 to offer a special First Night ticket discount package for that game, available for $25 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 or younger. The package includes a Blue-Section ticket to the Wolf Pack game and a First Night wristband, good for admission to all of the multiple First Night Hartford New Year's Eve Celebration activities. To order the special First Night package, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com, visit the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center or call (877) 522-8499, and use the promo code FIRSTNIGHT.

Also at today's game, the first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive the third of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards that will be given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set will be comprised of the third group of the players chosen as the top 20 all-time in franchise history.

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

