Wolf Pack Loan Dan DeSalvo to Greenville

News Release

Winger has six Points in 28 Games with Hartford

HARTFORD, January 27, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned forward Dan DeSalvo to its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

In 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, DeSalvo, a third-year pro out of Bowling Green University, has scored two goals and added four assists for six points, while serving 18 minutes in penalties. He was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 10, 2017.

The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight at the XL Center, taking on the Charlotte Checkers on "Stick it to Cancer Night", presented by Jefferson Radiology. Faceoff is 7:30, and tickets for all Wolf Pack 2017-18 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., In addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue.

Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

