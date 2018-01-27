Wolf Pack Loan Dan DeSalvo to Greenville

January 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
Winger has six Points in 28 Games with Hartford
HARTFORD, January 27, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned forward Dan DeSalvo to its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
In 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, DeSalvo, a third-year pro out of Bowling Green University, has scored two goals and added four assists for six points, while serving 18 minutes in penalties. He was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 10, 2017.
The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight at the XL Center, taking on the Charlotte Checkers on "Stick it to Cancer Night", presented by Jefferson Radiology. Faceoff is 7:30, and tickets for all Wolf Pack 2017-18 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.
Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.
Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., In addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue.
Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2018
- Chicago's T.J. Tynan Added to Roster for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN JORDAN SCHROEDER TO MONSTERS, RECALL ANDRE BENOIT - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Loan Dan DeSalvo to Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- ROSTER CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - AHL
- MERMIS TRAPS WOLVES IN OT - Chicago Wolves
- CRUNCH TOP SENATORS, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Knock off First-Place Penguins 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP: THUNDERBIRDS 5, SOUND TIGERS 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Charlotte Checkers 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Recap - Marlies Sparks Tops Amerks Ullmark in Goaltending Duel - Rochester Americans
- Recap: PENGUINS LOSE IN ALLENTOWN, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap: CHECKERS RALLY FOR POINT, DROP SHOOTOUT TO HARTFORD - Charlotte Checkers
- P-BRUINS OFFENSE DOMINATES BEARS ON MILITARY NIGHT - Providence Bruins
- COMETS EXTEND POINT STREAK TO SEVEN WITH WIN OVER DEVILS - Utica Comets
- SAN ANTONIO REASSIGNS FORWARD J.C. BEAUDIN TO COLORADO EAGLES - San Antonio Rampage
- SYRACUSE CRUNCH TO HOST PINK IN THE RINK PRESENTED BY UPSTATE CANCER CENTER FEB. 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN HANNIKAINEN, KORPISALO, KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- SAN DIEGO GULLS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVE - San Diego Gulls
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: BRADY AUSTIN TO REPRESENT MONSTERS AT 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - Cleveland Monsters
- MANITOBA MOOSE RECALL COLTON PHINNEY - Manitoba Moose
- Red Wings Recall Booth and Assign Turgeon - Grand Rapids Griffins
- RANGERS ASSIGN THREE PLAYERS TO HARTFORD - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Look to Extend Win Streak against T-Birds, Bears - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IOWA WILD REASSIGNS FORWARD PAVEL JENYS, DEFENSEMAN MATT CAITO TO RAPID CITY - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forwards Rau, Eriksson Ek to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Dal Colle, Johnston and Fritz Return to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers