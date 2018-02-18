Wolf Pack Leave Road with a Whimper

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Bridgeport, CT, February 18, 2018 - Christopher Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday, to shut out the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-0, at Webster Bank Arena, in the last of six straight road games for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack, who had recovered from a 2-0 third-period deficit the night before at Lehigh Valley, to win 3-2 in a shootout, finished the six-game trip 3-3-0-0.

Travis St. Denis scored twice for Bridgeport Sunday, and Steve Bernier had a goal and an assist. Brandon Halverson made 37 saves for the Wolf Pack.

"I thought we had a good first period, both teams exchanged chances back and forth, we were able to get a few chances generated in the offensive zone," Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said. "But then we had a couple breakdowns with puck decisions, and it's in the back of our net. When you come in here having to travel, getting in late, you still have to find ways to recognize what's going on in the game, and try to get the win."

After a scoreless first period, Bridgeport outshot the Wolf Pack 17-8 in the second, and scored a pair of goals in the first 6:17 of the session.

Parker Wotherspoon opened the scoring at 2:44, with a good individual effort. The rookie defenseman carried out of his own zone and over the Wolf Pack line, and was able to split the Wolf Pack defense of Brendan Smith and Vince Pedrie, before putting a backhand shot past the catching glove of Halverson.

Bridgeport doubled the lead just 3:33 later, at 6:17, on St. Denis' 12th goal of the season. Kane Lafranchise backhanded the puck into the slot from the right circle, and St. Denis got his stick free to sweep it inside the goal post to Halverson's right.

The score remained 2-0 for more than a full period, until Bernier effectively put the game out of reach with a goal at 13:52 of the third. After the Wolf Pack had some strong offensive-zone pressure, Andre Benoit was able to push the puck out of the Sound Tiger end, and Bernier had a lane into the Wolf Pack zone down the right side. He fired a snap shot that found its way under Halverson's right arm.

St. Denis' second goal of the game, at 16:35, created the final margin. Halverson was on his way to the bench, for an extra attacker, when Bernier and St. Denis broke to center ice on a 2-on-1, and Halverson had to reverse his field. He never got completely set in the goal crease, and St. Denis one-timed Bernier's pass into the net from the right circle.

Hartford Wolf Pack 0 at Bridgeport Sound Tigers 4

Sunday - Webster Bank Arena

Hartford 0 0 0 - 0

Bridgeport 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Bourque Bri (tripping), 10:06; Labrie Hfd (cross-checking), 19:22.

2nd Period-1, Bridgeport, Wotherspoon 3 (Bailey, B. Holmstrom), 2:44. 2, Bridgeport, St. Denis 12 (Lafranchise, Bourque), 6:17. Penalties-Lettieri Hfd (high-sticking), 8:44.

3rd Period-3, Bridgeport, Bernier 13 (Benoit), 13:52. 4, Bridgeport, St. Denis 13 (Bernier, Bourque), 16:35. Penalties-Bergin Hfd (holding), 7:15.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 7-8-7-22. Bridgeport 8-17-16-41.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 1; Bridgeport 0 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Halverson 1-3-0 (41 shots-37 saves). Bridgeport, Gibson 18-11-3 (22 shots-22 saves).

A-5,001

Referees-Cameron Voss (41), Ben O'Quinn (27).

Linesmen-Nick Briganti (58), John Kiriakos (23).

