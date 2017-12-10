WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Springfield Thunderbirds

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
Hartford, CT, December 10, 2017 - Vinni Lettieri had two goals and an assist Sunday at the XL Center, to lead the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 5-3 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds.
With the victory, the Wolf Pack are now 3-0-1-1 in their last five games, the team's longest streak without a regulation loss of the season.
Marek Mazanec made 17 saves in the game, in his Wolf Pack debut, while Springfield goaltender Evan Cowley had 28. The Wolf Pack outshot the Thunderbirds 33-20. Steven Fogarty scored a shorthanded goal for the Wolf Pack, and Dawson Leedahl and Scott Kosmachuk also scored. John Gilmour added two assists. Juho Lammikko had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds.
The Wolf Pack controlled play in the first period, outshooting Springfield 17-3 and not allowing a shot on Mazanec until the 11:33 mark. Meanwhile, Lettieri opened the scoring at 5:18 on the game's first power play, after a too-many-men-on-the-ice call against the Thunderbirds' bench at 3:32. Lettieri buried the rebound of a Peter Holland shot, and Anthony DeAngelo also assisted.
"He's a goal scorer," Fogarty said of Lettieri. "He makes stuff happen. It's nice to have him on our side."
Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge added, "He (Lettieri) plays in all situations. He's playing some solid hockey"
Leedahl then scored his first career AHL goal with 2:47 left in the period, burying a rebound after a strong rush by Gilmour.
Early in the second, the Thunderbirds' Alexandre Grenier renewed the I-91 rivalry by instigating a fight with Brandon Crawley that resulted in Grenier receiving an instigating minor and a ten-minute misconduct. Later, in the third period, he picked up another misconduct for abuse of officials.
"When you play a team that many times, it's not going to be pretty every time," Lettieri later said. "I'm not going out there looking for fights, but you have to stand up for your teammates."
Still in the second, Springfield struck back with two goals of their own, from Henrik Haapala and Lammikko, which were power play and short-handed goals, respectively. Fogarty, however, countered with his own short-handed goal, with the Wolf Pack two men down. Leedahl was in the box for tripping and Lettieri for delay of game when Fogarty bested two defensemen and Cowley to score.
"It felt really good," Fogarty said. "I knew we needed that kill and I just got a lucky stick on it."
"I can't remember the last time I saw that," McCambridge added.
Springfield tried to battle back in the third period, cutting the lead to 4-3 with a goal by Anthony Greco at 5:56, but Lettieri struck again at 16:43. Joe Whitney and Adam Tambellini were credited with assists.
"It was a great team effort," Lettieri said of the Wolf Pack's win Sunday, and a 3-2 shootout triumph over Rochester on Saturday. "We have a little bit more swagger now."
The Wolf Pack are now off until this Friday, December 15, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and it's "'80's Night". Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best \'80's fashion and relive their favorite decade with \'80's throwback music and promotions. Also, it being a Friday night, that game features $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.
Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2017-18 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
Springfield Thunderbirds 3 at Hartford Wolf Pack 5
Sunday, December 10, 2017 - XL Center
Springfield 0 2 1 - 3
Hartford 2 2 1 - 5
1st Period-1, Hartford, Lettieri 10 (Holland, DeAngelo), 5:18 (PP). 2, Hartford, Leedahl 1 (Gilmour, Lettieri), 17:13. Penalties-served by Hawryluk Spr (bench minor - too many men), 3:32.
2nd Period-3, Hartford, Kosmachuk 5 (Gilmour, Gropp), 3:54 (PP). 4, Springfield, Haapala 3 (Erixon, Byron), 6:23 (PP). 5, Springfield, Lammikko 4 (Farnham, Bystrom), 15:27 (SH). 6, Hartford, Fogarty 5 19:50 (SH). Penalties-Grenier Spr (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 1:09; Crawley Hfd (fighting), 1:09; Schemitsch Spr (tripping), 3:18; Turgeon Spr (fighting), 4:22; Graves Hfd (fighting), 4:22; Sproul Hfd (interference), 4:34; Kosmachuk Hfd (tripping), 11:29; MacKenzie Spr (cross-checking), 14:34; Leedahl Hfd (tripping), 18:21; Lettieri Hfd (delay of game), 19:05.
3rd Period-7, Springfield, Greco 9 (Lammikko, Schemitsch), 5:56. 8, Hartford, Lettieri 11 (Whitney, Tambellini), 16:43. Penalties-Gropp Hfd (slashing), 2:51; Grenier Spr (interference, unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct - abuse of officials), 18:53; Farnham Spr (cross-checking), 19:48.
Shots on Goal-Springfield 3-7-10-20. Hartford 17-10-6-33.
Power Play Opportunities-Springfield 1 / 5; Hartford 2 / 6.
Goalies-Springfield, Cowley 1-1-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Hartford, Mazanec 1-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves).
A-2,145
Referees-Brandon Schrader (24), Cameron Voss (41).
Linesmen-Travis Gawryletz (67), Kevin Briganti (39).
BOB CRAWFORD
Director of Broadcasting & Public Relations
Hartford Wolf Pack
Spectra Venue Management
860.541.4791 M: 860.878.4863
Bob_Crawford@comcastspectacor.com
XLCenter.com | RentschlerField.com | HartfordWolfPack.com
www.SpectraExperiences.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Griffins Fall to Wild by One - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule: December 11-17 - Manitoba Moose
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Springfield Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Settles Griffins 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Rochester Americans
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Four Goals on Bears in Sunday Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Road Trip Victorious in Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Milwaukee 1 at Manitoba 6 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Earns Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Ontario - San Antonio Rampage
- P-Bruins Get 4-3 OT Win in 2,000th Franchise Game - Providence Bruins
- Vegas Returns Lagace to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Sunday Matinee An Encore Performance of Saturday Night's OT Loss - Utica Comets
- Anselmini Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Ethan Prow Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Loan Shane Prince to Bridgeport for Conditioning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Assigns Jack Walker to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barbashev Returns to St. Louis - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Stay Hot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocco Grimaldi Lands First Career Hat Trick as San Antonio Topples - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Stay Hot, Rout Griffins for 4th Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 9, 2017, San Diego 4 at Iowa 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Game Recap | Amerks Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Pack - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Defeats Iowa 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Recap - Thunderbirds 4, Sound Tigers 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pakarinen Scores in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Campbell and Hensick Power Reign over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip - Ontario Reign
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs