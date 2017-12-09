WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Rochester Americans 2

News Release

Hartford, CT, December 9, 2017 - The Hartford Wolf Pack went to overtime for a fourth game in a row Saturday night at the XL Center, and were ultimately able to walk away with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Rochester Americans.

Chis Nell made 28 saves in the Hartford net to get the win, while Rochester's Linus Ullmark was credited with 24. Peter Holland scored two of the three goals for the Wolf Pack, and also scored in the shootout.

Holland opened the scoring at 12:26 of the first period, getting one around Ullmark for his first goal in four games with the Wolf Pack. Assists were given to Scott Kosmachuk and Cole Schneider.

The only scoring in the second period was a C.J. Smith goal at 13:20, a shot just past Nell's glove side.

The Wolf Pack broke the 1-1 tie on a third-period power play. After Eric Cornel was called for high sticking when he hit Dan DeSalvo in the face at 5:28, Holland scored on the man advantage at 6:48. Anthony DeAngelo and Adam Tambellini were credited with the assists.

Not to be outdone, Rochester equalized at 10:32, on defenseman Zach Redmond's fourth goal of the season, assisted by Colin Blackwell and Stuart Percy.

Midway through overtime, Cole Schneider was called for tripping and the pressure was on for the Wolf Pack. They managed to kill the penalty, though to force the shootout.

The Pack shot first and scored last in the shootout, with contributions from Tambellini, Holland, and Kosmachuk. Nell stopped two of the four Rochester shots to secure the victory for the Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said after the game, "It's real important to build some momentum off the things we did the night before in Providence, and I thought we did a real good job of managing the game. It's a credit to the work ethic and focus the guys have."

The Wolf Pack are right back at the XL Center Sunday, hosting the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 5:00 PM contest. That is another opportunity to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack", which includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2017-18 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

Rochester Americans 2 at Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO)

Saturday, December 9, 2017 - XL Center

Rochester 0 1 1 0 - 2

Hartford 1 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Hartford, Holland 9 (Kosmachuk, Schneider), 12:26. Penalties-DeAngelo Hfd (interference), 6:18; MacWilliam Rch (boarding), 18:14.

2nd Period-2, Rochester, Smith 8 (Griffith, MacWilliam), 13:20. Penalties-Cornel Rch (tripping), 3:12; DeSalvo Hfd (slashing), 14:00; served by Griffith Rch (bench minor - too many men), 19:31.

3rd Period-3, Hartford, Holland 10 (DeAngelo, Tambellini), 6:48 (PP). 4, Rochester, Redmond 4 (Blackwell, Percy), 10:32. Penalties-Cornel Rch (high-sticking), 5:28; Criscuolo Rch (boarding, roughing), 7:56; Lettieri Hfd (roughing), 7:56; Malone Rch (roughing), 16:00; Graves Hfd (roughing), 16:00.

OT Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Schneider Hfd (tripping), 2:03.

Shootout - Rochester 2 (Cornel NG, Smith G, Griffith G, Blackwell NG), Hartford 3 (Tambellini G, Holland G, Lettieri NG, Kosmachuk G).

Shots on Goal-Rochester 9-8-8-5-0-30. Hartford 9-9-8-0-1-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Rochester 0 / 3; Hartford 1 / 5.

Goalies-Rochester, Ullmark 11-3-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Hartford, Nell 5-5-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-2,248

Referees-Michael Mullen (7), Brandon Schrader (24).

Linesmen-Travis Gawryletz (67), Kyle Richetelle (47).

