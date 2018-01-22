WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 1,

News Release

Hartford, CT - Vince Pedrie's overtime goal lifted the Hartford Wolf Pack past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 1-0, Sunday at the XL Center.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 43 Penguin shots in the game, for the Wolf Pack's first shutout of the season and the first of Georgiev's North American pro career. His counterpart, Anthony Peters, made 21 stops in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton net.

It was the second straight overtime victory for the Wolf Pack, who defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 in OT on Friday night at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack struggled to get the puck on net in the first two periods, only tallying 14 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes of play. They were able to pick it up in the third, though, and had more offensive momentum as they took the game to overtime, where their offensive tenacity paid off with Pedrie's overtime winner.

"It was one of those games where everything was just clicking for me," said Georgiev, who improved his record on the season to 6-11-5, after also picking up the win Friday night, in relief of an injured Marek Mazanec. Twenty-one of Georgiev's saves came in a first period in which the Wolf Pack were outshot by a margin of 21-3.

Filip Chytil, who scored Friday night's overtime winner, also started the winning play in Sunday's OT. He carried the puck into the Penguin end and handed it to Cole Schneider in the slot. Schneider then fed to Pedrie in the left circle, and his quick shot went between Peters' legs, hit his left pad and slid into the net.

Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge recognized the play of Pedrie's fellow rookie defenseman Brandon Crawley as being important in Sunday's game, with the Wolf Pack missing veteran blueliners Ryan Sproul (injury) and Anthony DeAngelo (recall to the parent New York Rangers).

"Crawley is an old school defenseman, the way he plays," McCambridge said. "He's not a fun player to go up against".

The Wolf Pack's next action is this Wednesday night, January 24, when they travel to Utica to battle the Comets. Faceoff is 7:00 PM.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Friday, January 26, when the Charlotte Checkers visit the XL Center for a 7:15 contest.

